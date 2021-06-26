KINGSPORT — Nik Williams left the chaos in his rear-view mirror to return to victory lane Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
The driver of the black No. 32 Chevrolet navigated his way through an early wreck and then fended off the challenges from runner-up Dillon Hodge in the Late Model Stock feature to pick up his fourth win of the season on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
Brad Housewright made contact with leader Hayden Woods after one lap, trigging a multi-car accident. It was the first of four cautions over a chaotic 60 laps for the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series.
Williams, the Late Model points leader, emerged with the lead afterwards and was on his way to his first win since May 14. The Chuckey driver talked about the battle with the white No. 51 Chevy of Hodge, who was making his first start of the season.
“That was a tough battle with Dillon. He did a great job out there,” Williams said. “There was a lot of chaos early, but I was able to avoid it. It’s always a blast to get to victory lane. That was a good race, a lot of fun.”
Both the top-two drivers were physically exhausted and soaked in sweat on a hot, humid evening. Hodge, a teenager from Kingsport, worked his way up from a sixth-place starting spot to move to second.
Trying hard to get the lead from Williams on a restart, Hodge spun on the frontstretch, triggering another multi-car accident. Hodge recovered from the accident and passed Wayne Hale for the runner-up spot.
“I’m absolutely worn out, but it’s so good to be back out here,” Hodge said. “I just lost it coming off turn 4. I was giving Nik all I had. There were seven or eight really fast cars here. I was glad to bring it home second after everything that happened.”
Hale, a Bluff City driver finished third, after plenty of on-track excitement. He and rival Derek Lane exchanged words after the race following them getting together on the track. Jonathan Worley raced to a fourth-place finish and Rick Pannell scored his second career top-five finish.
PURE 4
The wild night of racing started in the Pure 4 division as tempers flared after an early wreck with Josh Detwiler and Bruce Crumbley.
Action remained intense throughout the 25-lap race, highlighted by Kingsport drivers Kenny Absher and David “Animal” Trent swapping the lead on three different occasions. Absher pulled out front and raced on to his second of the season.
Trent finished a season-best second, followed by Craig Phelps, Jay Clendenin and Tony Casteel.
MOD 4
Kevin Canter hit a milestone with his 75th career Mod 4 victory. The five-time defending Mod 4 champion, who drives the black No. 3 Ford with a Dale Earnhardt tribute scheme, is perfect through six races this season.
The milestone win didn’t come easy for the Abingdon, Virginia driver. Dennis Arnold started on the pole and the two drivers raced side-by-side the opening laps. Canter inched ahead of Arnold on lap 2, only to see Arnold pull back ahead a lap later. Canter retook the lead for good on lap 5, although Arnold stayed within striking distance the rest of the 25-lap race.
“Last year, we were able to hit 50 (wins) about halfway through the season,” Canter said. “We’re striving to get more, but 75, it’s something else. I have to thank my dad, Rocky (Yates). If it wasn’t for him, none of this would be possible. He’s got this thing set up and dialed-in. We’ve been heck on them and it’s flying.”
Chris Amburgey, Ted Glover and Hershel Robinette took the third through fifth positions.
PURE STREET
Jay Swecker scored his third win of the season in a race marred by a scary crash involving Tony Dockery.
Running second to Swecker’s No. 77 Camaro, a broken push rod in Dockery’s car sent him spinning and up in smoke. He suffered hard contact from the on-coming car of Billy Walters, although both drivers escaped any serious injury.
Swecker, a Kingsport driver, continued to pace the field the rest of the 25-lap race. Rob Austin finished second with Austin Walters third. Jeremy Draughn was fourth and Kevin Darnell was fifth.
SPORTSMAN
Rusty Clendenin made a pass of Marty Tunnell on lap 3 of the Sportsman feature and led the rest of the way for his third win of the season.
As Clendenin’s white No. 27 Camaro showed the way out front, Kevin Wolfe charged to a second-place finish.