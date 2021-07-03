KINGSPORT — Nik Williams doubled his fun Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
After dominating the first of twin 35-lap Late Model Stock features, Williams started on the fourth row after an inversion of the top-eight finishers in the nightcap. Driving the fast black No. 32 Chevrolet, Williams drove to the front of the field, passing Joey Trent for the lead on lap 24 and scoring the night’s sweep of the NASCAR Weekly Series races.
Those were the fifth and sixth wins of the season on the 3/8-mile concrete oval for the Late Model points leader. The Chuckey driver is looking to capture his second track championship in three years.
“My team gave me a great car for the second race. It was even better than the first race,” Williams said. “I knew we could make it back up there. It took a little luck, but every pass was clean. I didn’t have to rub against anybody. That was fun.”
Trent, a Gray resident driving the orange No. 26 Chevrolet, held off Wayne Hale to finish second. It has been a banner year for Trent with his first ever victory and a pair of runner-up finishes. He talked about the battle with Hale as the two seem to often find each other on the track racing for position.
“We’ve raced a lot of laps around this place. We race each other really hard, but there’s a lot of respect both ways,” Trent said. “He was right on my rear bumper and I was giving it everything I had.”
Trent had hoped he would be able to stay ahead of Williams. He had settled into fourth place in the first race and saved his tires.He still didn't have enough to hold off Williams.
“When we got about 10 (laps) to go, I thought I could hold him off. But, he could drive in two car lengths deeper than I can,” Trent said. “He had the momentum driving around the corner. Once he got around me, there was nothing I could do.”
It was the same for Hale, who finished third. His No. 19 car actually drove better in the second race, although he finished a position higher in the first race. He wasn’t able to keep traction like Williams with his car often getting loose coming off turn two.
“It was a good night. We finished second and third and we're taking the car home in one piece,” Hale said. “We can work on some things and try to improve. We were having a little trouble keeping the grip under the back. But, we will work on it. Nik didn’t run away from us. We’re all pretty close, just need to do more homework to find more speed.”
Brad Housewright finished third in the first race with Trent and Derek Lane rounding out the top five. Housewright was fourth in the nightcap with Lane holding off Jonathan Worley to again finish fifth.
Bryson Dennis, who set fast time in qualifying, was unable to get his car going for the first race with ignition problems. He was able to get on track for the second race, but the problems persisted, forcing him to retire early.
PURE 4
There were also twin features for the Pure 4 division with Brandon Sutherland of Johnson City dominating the action in the first race. He led all 20 laps for his second win of the season with Kenny Absher, Bucky Smith, Billy Byington and Bruce Crumbley taking the second through fifth spots.
With the top eight inverted, Crumbley passed Jay Clendenin for the early lead in the second race. Byington got around Crumbley on lap 9 and held him off the rest of the way for the win. Absher, Sutherland and Smith rounded out the top five.
It was the first win of the season for Byington, a Kingsport driver, who had a pair of runner-up finishes previous to Friday night.
MOD 4
Kevin Canter passed Dennis Arnold for the lead on lap 8 of the Mod 4 feature and rolled to his seventh win in as many races this season. It was the third win in eight days for Canter, an Abingdon driver in the black No. 3 Ford. Canter also won at Lonesome Pine the previous Saturday.
Arnold finished second with Chris Amburgey, Hershell Robinette and Ted Glover Jr. third through fifth.
SPORTSMAN
Rusty Clendenin was a winner for a fourth time this season after passing Jenna Wagner for the lead on lap 12 of the 30-lap race. The Mt. Carmel driver finished a second ahead of Kevin Wolfe, who charged to the runner-up spot. Wagner, who had bolted to the lead on the opening lap, finished third. Marty Tunnell and his cousin Chris Tunnell rounded out the top five.
PURE STREET
Rob Austin opened the season with a win, but had been chasing a second one since. That changed Friday night as the Castlewood, Virginia driver grabbed the lead on the opening lap and didn’t look back. Jay Swecker finished second with Billy Walters third. Jamie Meadows and Jeremy Draughn were fourth and fifth.