KINGSPORT — Nik Williams was back to his winning ways Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
After suffering through a winless 2020 season, Williams returned to victory lane in dominating fashion, leading wire-to-wire in Friday’s season-opening race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series.
Williams, the 2019 track champion driving the No. 32 Chevrolet, was leading last year’s opener when a blown tire with six laps to go caused major damage to his race car. He never recovered, going through a frustrating season.
Those troubles vanished with the start of a new campaign. The Chuckey driver led all 60 laps of the Late Model Stock feature around the 3/8-mile concrete oval and finished 4.623 seconds ahead of runner-up Wayne Hale.
“We worked hard all last year, but came up short,” Williams said. “It feels good to get back up here. I don’t know if I could have had a better car. Hopefully, we can keep this car together and keep it right. After the second caution, I had about a straightaway lead, so I just started riding.”
Hale, a Bluff City driver in the No. 19 Chevrolet, emerged from a side-by-side battle with Joey Trent to take the runner-up spot. It was a new Camaro chassis that Hale debuted after racing a Toyota last season.
“I’m sure it was a good show. When you race with Joey, it’s always a good, clean race,” Hale said. “This is a brand new car and a brand new chassis, our first race with it. I think we will get better. We’ve got a whole lot more (speed) left in it. We just have to do our homework and figure it out.”
Trent, driving the orange No. 26 Chevrolet, had to rebuild his car after a hard practice crash weeks ago. He was glad to have such a strong showing, starting on the outside pole and then finishing third after the tight battle with Hale.
“It’s good to be back and get to race in front of our fans again,” Trent said. “We had some bad luck a month ago, but came back and had a podium finish. That’s a good start to the season. We have something to work on this year. I think we have some good speed in the car.”
Jerry Broyles from Jonesborough finished fourth and Kingsport driver Derek Lane was fifth.
SPORTSMAN
Rusty Clendenin got the season off to a roaring start, leading flag-to-flag in the 35-lap Sportsman feature. Racing the white No. 27 Chevrolet, the Church Hill driver was able to pull away from defending track champion Kyle Barnes in the black No. 00 Chevy on a pair of restarts and not look back.
It was Clendenin’s third Sportsman division win at the Kingsport track. Meanwhile, Barnes had a tire leaking and was passed by a handful of drivers before pulling into the pits and finishing last in the 10-car race.
Jenna Wagner had her best career finish of second, pulling away from veteran Chris Tunnell for the runner-up spot. Austin Brooks finished fourth with Kevin Wolfe taking fifth.
MOD 4
Kevin Canter continued to crush the competition in the Mod 4 division.
The five-time defending track champion in the class started last in the 10-car field, but was up to third-place by lap 2. Behind the wheel of the black No. 3 Ford, the Abingdon, Virginia driver was in the lead by lap 4 and cruised the rest of the way.
Chris Amburgey, who had to go to the back of the pack after making contact with Hershell Robinette on the opening lap of the race, charged to second. Billy Duty finished third with Ted Glover and Joey Amburgey rounding out the top five.
PURE 4
Kingsport driver Bucky Smith scored the hometown win holding off Josh Detwiler in the hotly contested Pure 4 feature.
Smith pressured pole sitter Kenny Absher over the first half of the 30-lap race. Trying to stay ahead, Absher made contact with the lapped car of Herb Campbell on lap 14 sending it into a spin. Absher had to go to the back of the lead-lap cars, leaving Smith and Detwiler to race for the win.
Keith Helton charged through the pack to finish third with Brandon Sutherland fourth. Absher made his way back to fifth.
PURE STREET
Rob Austin led flag-to-flag in Pure Street as the Castlewood, Virginia driver fended off a challenge from defending division champion Tony Dockery over the closing laps. Billy Walters was third in the 25-lap race with Brian Eggers and Jay Swecker the other top-five finishers.