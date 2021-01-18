When high school football began in August, it seemed like the stage was set for a crazy season filled with upsets because of COVID-19 — especially in the playoffs.
Except it didn’t happen.
So there’s little reason to expect it to occur in basketball. But the soon-to-be-released TSSAA postseason plan could increase the odds of surprise teams moving deep into the tournaments.
TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie said Monday the organization will have “clarification on this sent to the schools in the very near future.”
The issue is what to do if a team can’t play a tournament game because of COVID. Can that game be rescheduled? For example, if Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett’s boys are scheduled to play in the district championship and the Hilltoppers can’t play on a given night because of quarantine, could the game be moved back a day?
And what is the limit for moving a district game? Could it be pushed all the way to Friday, playing the district championship on the same night as the girls’ region quarterfinals? And what if the game is pushed back because Science Hill can’t play, but Dobyns-Bennett can’t play on the rescheduled date?
Yeah, it’s a potential mess.
It’s probably more cut and dried at the regional level. Teams may have to play at their stated time or forfeit — a tough pill to swallow. And perhaps the TSSAA will need to be a little more in tune with what each region is doing. Some regions mix boys and girls championships while others do not. There needs to be a flat rule for all regions and the TSSAA needs to make sure the region brackets on its website are accurate — something that hasn’t consistently been the case for many years.
Basketball could be quite different from football, where preseason favorites Oakland (6A), Elizabethton (4A), Alcoa (3A) and Peabody (2A) won state titles. Summit was in the No. 2 spot at season’s start and won the Class 5A crown. The only case to be made for an upset was No. 5 Fayetteville beating preseason pick South Pittsburg in Class 1A.
The evidence of favorites being in control during COVID-19 also comes from college football with preseason pick Alabama romping to the title. In the NFL, preseason favorite Kansas City is still in the hunt for a second straight Super Bowl title.
Evidence also came from Major League Baseball with the favored Los Angeles Dodgers winning the World Series. And in the NBA, the champion Los Angeles Lakers were certainly one of the preseason favorites.
Still, high school basketball could strike a different chord. It has been an uneven season to date. Science Hill’s girls have played 20 games. Happy Valley and Johnson County’s girls have each played nine while Cherokee has participated in 10.
On the boys’ side, Science Hill has played 18 games and Dobyns-Bennett is close behind with 17. Cherokee, Cloudland and University High have each suited up eight times.
Think about those numbers. Science Hill’s girls have played more games than Happy Valley and Johnson County combined.
But if history is a good teacher — and it usually is — games played and schedule disruptions won’t matter when the postseason rolls around. The favorites should have an advantage because it appears the disruptions hurt the underdogs more.
Of course, the caveat is a postseason forfeit that could not only eliminate a favorite, but also throw brackets into disorder.
THE ELITE LIST
Northeast Tennessee has produced an impressive list of players who could flat-out score the basketball.
At the top of the boys’ list is arguably the best player to ever come out of the Tri-Cities area, Derrick Hord of Tennessee High. After scoring 2,947 points with the Vikings, he scored 1,220 in four years at the University of Kentucky. He was drafted in the third round in 1983 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but did not appear in an NBA game.
Tanner Cook compiled the accompanying lists through hours of research. If any reader believes there is an omission or correction for these lists, please contact Tanner at tcook@johnsoncitypress.com.
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHT GAMES
BOYS
Wednesday
• Sullivan East at Unicoi County
Friday
• Hampton at Cloudland
Can Unicoi County remain in the serious conversation for the Three Rivers Conference title? The Blue Devils meet Sullivan East twice in a nine-day period with the first one at home. If they are going to make a run, winning Wednesday is imperative.
GIRLS
Tuesday
• Sullivan Central at Sullivan East
Friday
• Sullivan Central at Elizabethton
It’s a rather important week for the Lady Cougars, and both games are on the road. First things first, Central already has a loss to Sullivan East. So Tuesday’s game is basically a must-win situation for title considerations.