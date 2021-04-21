New East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver has landed his second recruit.
Jaden Seymour, a 6-foot-9 forward, announced on Twitter that he was transferring from Wichita State to ETSU.
Seymour, played sparingly in his freshman season at Wichita State. He appeared in six games and scored 11 points, making 2 of his 5 attempts from 3-point range.
He’s from Charlotte, where he played at Northside Christian Academy and was a two-time all-state selection. He was ranked in the Rivals150 before missing much of his senior season with a torn ACL. He had offers from Virginia Tech and N.C. State before winding up at Wichita State.
Seymour will be the second Wichita State transfer to suit up for the Bucs in the past six years. Tevin Glass came to Johnson City from Wichita and helped ETSU win the Southern Conference championship in 2017. In addition, former Bucs head coach Steve Forbes came to ETSU from Wichita State.
Oliver had earlier gotten a commitment from Sienna point guard Jordan King, who averaged 12.2 points a game last season and was a third-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection.
With Ledarrius Brewer and Ty Brewer both taking their names out of the transfer portal and the possibility of seniors David Sloan, Vonnie Patterson and Silas Adheke returning for another year, Oliver has a chance to put together a team with five of the top seven scorers — and the top two defenders — returning in addition to the promising newcomers.
All three of the seniors have been practicing with the team. Only Sloan has made his decision to stay public.
NEW-LOOK SOCON
The SoCon will have a different look next season thanks to an exodus of talent to other schools and three new coaches. The NCAA’s new rule allowing players one free transfer without having to sit out a season has led to players changing schools like never before. More than 1,300 are in the transfer portal.
Among SoCon players in the transfer portal are those who ranked fourth through seventh in scoring. They include VMI’s Greg Parham (South Alabama), Wofford’s Storm Murphy (Virginia Tech), The Citadel’s Kaiden Rice (Georgetown) and Western Carolina’s Mason Faulker (Colorado). Player of the year and the league’s leading scorer, UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller, is giving up his final year of eligibility to turn pro.
Other prominent SoCon players in the portal are Furman’s Noah Gurley (Alabama), Wofford’s Tray Hollowell (Morehead State) and Zion Richardson, UNCG’s Angelo Allegri and Kaleb Hunter, Western Carolina’s Matt Halvorsen (Florida Gulf Coast) and Xavier Cork (TCU), and Mercer’s Leon Ayers III (Duquesne).
At least three new coaches will roam the sidelines in the SoCon next season as well. In addition to Oliver, Mike Jones is replacing Wes Miller at UNC Greensboro and Justin Gray replaces Mark Prosser at Western Carolina. Miller was hired at Cincinnati while Prosser took over at Winthrop.