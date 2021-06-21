High school football schedules won’t look the same in Northeast Tennessee as enrollment numbers and school consolidations impacted the landscape for area regions.
It will be a year of adjustment as teams get acclimated to six new leagues — five of which got smaller and necessitated teams adding non-region games. That has several area schools one game short, including two-time defending Class 4A state champion Elizabethton.
Here’s a look at schedule makeups for area teams as thoughts begin to drift toward season openers, which are scheduled for Aug. 20.
REGION 1-6A
The league dropped from seven to six teams and has an odd shape. It starts in Kingsport and goes all the way to Maryville. Knoxville schools are no longer in the mix.
DOBYNS-BENNETT
The Indians open at Tennessee High before their home debut against Volunteer. Game No. 3 is the region opener at Morristown East.
Other region games are West Ridge (Week 5), Jefferson County (Week 7), at William Blount (Week 9) and Science Hill (Week 11). The Indians will also play David Crockett at home with Greeneville and Oak Ridge on the road.
SCIENCE HILL
The Hilltoppers kept their traditional opener against Elizabethton, and will travel to take on another Class 4A power in Anderson County for their second game.
The region opener is Week 3 on the road against West Ridge.
Science Hill’s other region games are William Blount (Week 5), at Morristown East (Week 7), Jefferson County (Week 9) and D-B.
Science Hill will also play Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone.
WEST RIDGE
The first game in Wolves’ history will be at Volunteer, followed in Week 2 by another road tilt against Daniel Boone.
West Ridge gets its first taste of region play against Science Hill (Sept. 3) and at Dobyns-Bennett (Sept. 17), sandwiched around a bye week. Other league games are set for Week 7 (at William Blount), Week 9 (Morristown East) and Week 11 (Jefferson County).
The Wolves will also play Cherokee, at David Crockett, and Tennessee High.
REGION 1-5A
Shrinking from seven teams to five, these schools had to find extra non-region games.
DANIEL BOONE
The Trailblazers will travel to South Greene for the season opener before playing host to West Ridge.
Boone’s first region game is Week 3 at Cherokee. The Trailblazers also play at Morristown West (Week 5), Tennessee High (Week 9) and David Crockett (Week 10).
Other non-league games are at Elizabethton, Christian Academy of Knoxville, at Science Hill, and Hampton.
DAVID CROCKETT
The Pioneers’ schedule includes games against teams from Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.
After opening at Sullivan East, the Pioneers will again travel in Week 2 to play Letcher County Central in Whitesburg, Kentucky.
Crockett’s first region game is Sept. 3 against Morristown West, and followed by Tennessee High (Week 5), Cherokee (Week 7) and Boone.
Other non-conference games are D-B, Pisgah (from Canton, North Carolina), West Ridge, and Richlands, Virginia.
CHEROKEE
After the season opener against Cocke County, the Chiefs will visit Seymour.
League games other than Boone and Crockett are at Morristown West (Week 9) and at Tennessee High (Week 11).
Other non-region games are at Clinton, West Ridge, at West Greene, and Volunteer.
REGION 1-4A
This league dropped from seven teams to six.
ELIZABETHTON
The two-time defending Class 4A state champions have not been able to find a 10th opponent. Head coach Shawn Witten said he was still trying to fill out the schedule on Monday, but things are starting to look bleak.
Elizabethton will jump into the fray against Science Hill before playing host to Rhea County.
The showdown comes early this year as the Cyclones will play host to Greeneville on Sept. 3. Other league games are at Grainger (Week 5), at Sullivan East (Week 8), at Volunteer (Week 9) and at Seymour (Week 11).
Outside the region, Elizabethton will play Boone and Anderson County.
Elizabethton has bye weeks on Oct. 8 and Oct. 22.
SULLIVAN EAST
David Crockett is first, followed by a road game against Pigeon Forge.
In the region, the Patriots play Grainger (Week 3), at Seymour (Week 5), Elizabethton, at Greeneville (Week 9) and Volunteer (Week 11).
Outside the region, East will also play at Johnson County, Unicoi County, and at Union County.
VOLUNTEER
The Falcons get West Ridge first before visiting D-B.
They open region play against Seymour (Week 3) and also play at Greeneville (Week 5), Grainger (Week 7) before finishing with Elizabethton and East.
Non-region games are at Johnson County, Tennessee High, and at Cherokee.
REGION 1-3A
This league experienced a drop from six teams to five.
UNICOI COUNTY
Visiting Northview Academy is the season opener for the Blue Devils, who play host to Cosby in Week 2.
League games are Claiborne (Week 5), at Chuckey-Doak (Week 7), West Greene (Week 9) and at Johnson County (Week 11).
Unicoi also plays non-region games at Madison (North Carolina), Happy Valley, at Sullivan East, and Cloudland.
JOHNSON COUNTY
A rival is up first as the Longhorns visit Hampton in Week 2 before traveling to meet Chuckey-Doak in Week 3 in the region opener.
Other region games are West Greene (Week 5), Claiborne (Week 7) and Unicoi.
Games outside the region include Sullivan East, Volunteer, Happy Valley, South Greene and Cloudland.
REGION 1-2A
A five-team league dwindled to four.
HAMPTON
The Bulldogs meet Pigeon Forge to begin their season before playing the Longhorns.
Region games are in Week 5 (at Happy Valley), Week 7 (South Greene) and Week 9 (Cumberland Gap).
Outside the region, other games are at Avery County (Newland, North Carolina), at Cloudland, at Gatlinburg-Pittman, Unaka, and at Daniel Boone.
HAPPY VALLEY
The Warriors have only nine games scheduled, including the season opener at Cloudland.
That’s followed by a home game against Chuckey-Doak.
Region play starts Week 3 at South Greene. Other league games are Hampton and Cumberland Gap (Week 7).
Non-region games are at Unicoi County, at Unaka, Johnson County, and at Pigeon Forge.
REGION 1-A
It’s the only area region that expanded, going from four teams to five.
CLOUDLAND
Also playing only nine games, the Highlanders get started with Happy Valley before opening region play in Week 2 at Unaka.
Other region games are Cosby (Week 5), Jellico (Week 9) and at North Greene (Week 11).
Other non-region games are Hampton, West Greene, at Unicoi County, and at Johnson County.
UNAKA
In a rare scheduling situation, the Rangers open with region games the first two weeks: at North Greene and home for Cloudland.
Other region contests are at Jellico (Week 5) and at Cosby (Week 9).
The Rangers will also play Twin Springs (Nickelsville, Virginia), Happy Valley, at Harlan (Kentucky), Claiborne, at Hampton, and Jenkins (Kentucky).