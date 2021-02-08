As one might expect in a disordered season, the area’s district basketball tournaments won’t begin at the same time.
Class AAA teams will get things started Tuesday — and finish before the smaller schools even get under way.
TSSAA guidelines state all district tournament games will be held at the home gym of the higher-seeded team. The same rule will apply for the region tournament.
District 1-AA will begin Feb. 16 while District 1-A will start Feb. 18 (girls) and Feb. 19 (boys).
Here’s a look at who will be favored in each of the six area events:
BOYS
1-AAA
Dobyns-Bennett earned the role of favorite with its one-point win on Science Hill’s home court Friday.
But these teams have played two single-point games, each winning on the other’s home court. Giving the Indians the edge as favorite could be considered recency bias, but there are two reasons why it isn’t.
First, D-B has lost only one game since Dec. 21, winning 12 of its last 13. Second, Science Hill has been challenged to the wire in five of its last seven games: beating Union, Virginia (57-56), D-B (60-59) and Volunteer (59-57) and losing to David Crockett (66-60) and the Indians (71-70 on Friday).
Probably the worst thing for Science Hill finishing second is it may have to play Crockett again in the semifinals. And the Pioneers have proven they cannot be ignored.
Predicted winner: Dobyns-Bennett
1-AA
There are three teams who stand a strong chance to win this event, with Sullivan East leading the way.
Elizabethton and Unicoi County are major threats while Sullivan Central is a dark horse.
Predicted winner: Sullivan East
1-A
North Greene is the favorite, but nobody should be counting Hampton out of the mix.
Predicted winner: North Greene
GIRLS
1-AAA
Science Hill earned the benefit of the doubt with a 10-game winning streak, so the season-ending loss to D-B won’t knock it out of the favorite role.
But, yes, the Lady Indians are a major threat.
Predicted winner: Science Hill
1-AA
Sullivan East solidified its role as the favorite with Friday’s strong victory over Elizabethton.
Sullivan Central fits the dark horse role.
Predicted winner: Sullivan East
1-A
Cloudland turned the tables with Thursday’s win over North Greene. The two teams will likely wind up tied for first place with no good way to break the deadlock. A coin flip hardly seems fair, but it will be held Wednesday to determine home-court advantage for a potential championship matchup.
Predicted winner: The winner of the coin flip between Cloudland and North Greene
STATE SCORING LEADERS
Dobyns-Bennett, averaging 73.3 points per game, is No. 8 in the state for scoring average among public schools.
Class A power North Greene moved ahead of the Indians. The Huskies are tied for No. 6 with Oak Ridge, both averaging 74.1 per game.
Sullivan East (72.3) is No. 10.
Grundy County (77.4) leads the state in scoring average.
WRESTLING UPDATE
Area wrestlers will get a chance to reach the state this weekend as the Region 1-AAA tournament will be held at Cocke County’s gym. Action will take place Saturday.
The Region 1-A/AA event will take place at Elizabethton.
Both classifications will be involved in the state individual tournament Feb. 18-20 in Chattanooga.
In the state dual tournament Saturday at Centennial High School in Franklin, Science Hill finished fourth, losing 45-25 to Summit in the third-place match.
Dobyns-Bennett was also in the tournament, losing in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Cleveland by a score of 55-15.
BASKETBALL GAME OF THE WEEK
BOYS
Tuesday
• North Greene at Hampton
It doesn’t get any bigger than this in the Watauga Valley Conference. First place is at stake.
The Huskies, who have one of the best teams in the state, handled the Bulldogs 72-58 in the first meeting in Baileyton.