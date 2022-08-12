Girls soccer season begins Monday, and area teams are primed and ready to take aim at conference titles.
Here’s a look at key players for area teams that responded to requests for information:
Class AAA
SCIENCE HILL
Coach Ron Kind is testing his team.
“This is the toughest schedule we’ve ever had,” Kind said. “We will face 10 of the top 15 teams in Tennessee. Hopefully, playing higher-level teams will prepare us for a deeper run in the tournament.”
KEY PLAYERS: Megan Burleson (forward, Sr.); Ellie Luna (midfield, Sr.); Cayden Norris (goalkeeper, Jr.)
“Megan is a prolific scorer,” Kind said. “She’s on track to set the school scoring record. She’s strong and bold, and the team captain.”
Kind said Luna is the glue that holds the midfield and team together while Norris — who had 16 shutouts last season — is a great organizer and communicator.
DOBYNS-BENNETT
Teamwork is the key for the Lady Indians, coach Tony Weaver said.
“We have set high expectations,” Weaver said. “The girls have worked extremely hard and are getting better every day. Everyone has a role to play on this team, and if we can come together as a unit we will be competitive. We are very young in places, but with the talent and work ethic of this team we hope to exceed expectations.”
KEY PLAYERS: Ava Flanary (forward, So.); Maggie Fleming (forward, Jr.); London Taylor (midfield, Jr.)
“Flanary and Fleming are both returners and complement each other,” Weaver said. “We are young in the midfield with the exception of London, who is a two-year starter. Our defense is very capable with three returners.”
WEST RIDGE
Coach Emily Robinette said she wants her team to be more consistent hitting the net.
“We are looking to be more offensive this season, having only scored 11 goals in the regular season last year,” Robinette said. “Our defense is not as experienced, so we are trying to look for balance on the field.”
KEY PLAYERS: Sunny Iacino (forward, Jr.); Emily Villalpando (midfield, Sr.); Skylar Mittelsteadt (defender, Sr.)
“Sunny is a captain and coming off a debilitating fractured ankle at the beginning of last season,” Robinette said. “She shows great promise. Emily sees the field and is aggressive. Skylar, also a captain, is smart, focused and intense.”
DANIEL BOONE
Ashley Delavega said she has been blessed with a dedicated, competitive and determined group of athletes.
“They have high expectations and goals for the season,” the Lady Trailblazers coach said. “We have nine seniors, a talented group of juniors and sophomores, and 10 fearless freshmen ready to compete. The bond these athletes share is truly special. When they step on a field together, the little things start clicking and the magic begins.”
KEY PLAYERS: Cassidy Church (forward, Sr.); Kassie Estep (midfield, Jr.); Presley Gross (defender, Jr.)
DAVID CROCKETT
Bryan Barnett said experience will be a challenging point for the Lady Pioneers.
“We are younger than we have been in years past, but these girls are very hungry and they’re athletic,” Barnett said.
KEY PLAYERS: Kendall Oster, (forward, Sr.); Kortney Shaffer (midfield, So.); Raven Dixon (defender, Sr.)
Class AA
UNICOI COUNTY
Lucas Stinson said things are looking up for the Lady Blue Devils.
“The UCHS girls soccer team has come back stronger than ever,” Stinson said. “The team has kept all its players from last season and added a number of very promising new players. We are determined to improve our record from last season and to enhance our teams skill and performance.”
KEY PLAYERS: BB Butler (forward, So.); Agueda Sandoval (midfield, Jr.); Amy Cannon (defender, Jr.)
“Butler ended last season as the leading goal scorer,” Stinson said. “Sandoval and Cannon are showing their growth as individuals and players. They control the pace of the game.”
VOLUNTEER
The Lady Falcons are eager to get started, coach Jamey Shelton said.
“Our season got off to a late start, with an all new coaching staff as well,” Shelton said. “But that doesn’t seem to be holding us back much at all — mainly because of the determination and drive of Volunteer’s finest student-athletes who are eager to take the field this fall.”
KEY PLAYERS: Taylor Castle (forward, Sr.); Sydney Hamilton (defender, Sr.); Elana Horne (goalkeeper, Jr.)
“Taylor is out front and leading our team this year,” Shelton said. “Sydney leads the team from anywhere on the field. Elana is a seasoned veteran who is highly trained.”
ELIZABETHTON
Lady Cyclones’ first-year coach Lauren Meier said her team will have to grow while facing tough tasks.
“We have a pretty difficult strength of schedule,” Meier said. “We’re not expecting to win every game, but if we can learn something and continue to improve we can have a successful season. My hope is for this year’s team to grow throughout the entire season.”
KEY PLAYERS: Kaiya Simmons (forward, Jr.); Izzy Lewis (midfield, Fr.); Morgan Heaton (goalkeeper, Sr.)
“The speed Kaiya brings is unparalleled,” Meier said. “She’s able to break through defensive lines and get a lot of opportunities for goals. Her speed definitely sets her apart.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
Coach Kevin Mooney said he believes the Lady Vikings can build to a strong finish.
“We are looking forward to growing throughout the season and being ready for the postseason with some good returning players and some new talent,” Mooney said.
KEY PLAYERS: Riley Miller (forward, Sr.); Hannah Plumbar (midfield, Sr.); Paige Helms (defender, Sr.)
“Riley is looking to build on a strong junior year and be a catalyst in the attacking third,” Mooney said. “Hannah will provide strength and ball-winning ability. Paige’s junior season was cut short by an ACL injury. She will provide speed and strong defense.”
SULLIVAN EAST
The Lady Patriots are still in the building phase of their program.
“We look forward to having fun and improving on last year’s record,” coach Michael Husbands said.
KEY PLAYERS: Jamie Crawford (forward, Jr.); Chippy Hamelryck (midfield, Sr.); Loren Hensley (defender, Sr.)