KINGSPORT — How does Zane Whitson follow up leading the Dobyns-Bennett football team to a 10-win season, leading the Indians basketball team to a sectional berth and being named the Northeast Tennessee male athlete of the year by the Kingsport Times News?
By working hard to get better.
Whitson, the Indians’ starting quarterback, has added 26 pounds to his frame heading into his senior season. What hasn’t changed is that confidence in himself and his teammates after the football Indians won the Big East Conference championship and reached the state quarterfinals.
“Last season, we had a really good season and we bought in as a team,” he said during Friday’s media day. “This year, even with the coronavirus, we’ve worked hard on our own time. I think we will have just as good of a season if not better.”
It will take a lot to top Dobyns-Bennett’s 2019 season and Whitson’s performance at quarterback. He completed 134 of 223 passes for 1,945 yards. Most impressive for Indians coach Joey Christian was his ratio of 24 touchdowns to one interception.
“Twenty-four touchdowns versus one interception is probably a pretty good year for you, but a pretty good year for your football team as well,” Christian said. “He’s a great competitor who takes great care of the ball. Having that competitiveness and his willingness to prepare for every opponent, he’s able to get us in the right play, get the ball to the right person and that leads to success on Friday nights.”
Part of knowing to get the ball to the right person comes from repetition. Besides the mandatory film study and practice, Whitson and his teammates put in the extra hours to make the Indians’ offense run like a well-oiled machine.
“We work about every weekend, about every time we can get on the field,” Whitson said. “It’s been a grind this summer, but I think it will pay off during the season.”
There are the natural instincts and athleticism. Whitson had the lanky frame of 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds last year before putting on the extra muscle, which Christian hopes leads to more explosiveness.
“He’s got that ability to pull it on the read-option and take off,” Christian said. “He’s caught a few teams asleep with that where they think we’re going to run Phil (Armitage) or Tyler (Tesnear), and before they know he’s pulled it and he’s 20 yards upfield with those long praying-mantis legs. He’s deceptive with his speed and hope he’s even faster this year.”
Whitson has piled up the accolades, but more than the personal honors, he is a team leader. He’s often joking and cutting up, helping to provide a relaxed feeling among the teammates. Being a leader is a role that he takes seriously.
“Last year, the main thing was that everybody was together,” he said. “There was no separate man for man. That’s what made us successful.”
FAMILY TRADITION
Zane is named after his late grandfather, who made his mark as a successful Unicoi County basketball coach before a long career as a Tennessee state representative. His father, Trey, played football at the University of Minnesota and his older sister, Courtney, was a former Northeast Tennessee female athlete of the year at Dobyns-Bennett.
Courtney is now playing college basketball at Middle Tennessee State and serves as an inspiration for Zane.
“She’s been a pretty big influence. She’s a great athlete and when I see my family members succeed, that makes me want to work just as hard,” Zane said. “I’ve seen how hard she’s worked and what I have to do to play at the next level.”
Brock Thompson, Zane’s cousin, is another two-sport athlete. Thompson is the starting quarterback for the Unicoi County football team and a star on the basketball team, giving the cousins a common bond.
“We were with each other last week,” Whitson said. “He’s a really good athlete and it’s nice to have someone in your family that plays the same position where you can talk and know where you’re coming from.”