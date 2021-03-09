This is a year of firsts for many, and first-year Milligan University women’s soccer head coach Alyssa Whitehead is excited to begin coaching in the spring — normally an off-season for the sport.
Whitehead, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, comes to Milligan with extensive experience in playing and coaching soccer. Most recently, she spent the past year as goalkeeper coach with the Jamaican Football Federation and a roster member of the Jamaica women’s national football Olympic qualifying team.
This followed a coaching career and professional playing career all around the globe. In her undergraduate days, Whitehead tended the net for Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, where her team won 48 games. White-head helped set the school record of six goals allowed in the 2009 season, a record that still stands today.
Whitehead wrapped up her undergraduate playing career by winning the SoCon regular season and tournament titles, followed by an NCAA national tournament appearance, in her senior season in 2011.
Below, Whitehead discusses her outlook on the team and season so far, along with some goals for the years to come.
This is your first head coaching position. What are you looking forward to most? What goals do you have for yourself?
“I am looking forward to building relationships with the players on the team and working together with them, the coaching staff, and support staff to reach the goals the team has for the program in the upcoming years. Goals for myself personally are to continue to elevate the program. Previous coaches have done a great job with getting the program to where it is today. I want to continue to grow the legacy of Milligan women’s soccer in a positive direction.”
You are taking over a program that has been on the up over the last few seasons. What are some of your immediate goals for the team? What are some of your long-term goals for the team?
“I believe the immediate and long-term goal are working on mastering our craft. The immediate and long-term goals go hand in hand to be honest. The great thing is the team has the belief and eagerness in knowing we can level up to being a program that can win conference tournaments and make our way into the NAIA postseason tournament. Beyond the field, the overall goal is to create an environment of empowerment and success in the team’s studies and character. We have a team that consists of young women who are not only talented on the field, but also in many other areas of their life. They are a group a young women who will create positive change and progress on this earth, and I hope the game of soccer and being on a team will help them be prepared.”
This year is already very unique, and it will be even more unique playing meaningful games in the spring. How do you plan to adjust? What message have you been communicating to your team about needing to adjust?
“We treat this season as another fall season with the few games we have left and we all have the understanding that it is just what it is. I think the adjustment is getting used to hearing a different voice with running training and figuring out the game plan for each match. Soccer is a players sport, so at the end of the day, it is up to everyone on the team to come together for the common goal of competing and giving their all. I have been impressed with how our leadership group and seniors have led the charge with this. Typically for the senior class, soccer is over, but to come into a program with seniors who want to finish out their commitment of being a part of the Milligan women’s program even with the curve ball this season has thrown us brings me excitement to work with the team. The message I want to convey to the team is that in life plans and schedules might change due to uncontrollables; let’s focus on the controllables and have a positive outlook in the things that are perceived as negative. We have an opportunity to have an extended season.”
From what you have seen so far, what are some of the team’s strengths and weaknesses?
“I have noticed from interacting with everyone that we are a team that is unified and care for each other, a team that is willing to put in the work to reach goals, and a team that knows what they want for the team overall and individually. I believe with these strengths, we are in a good place to grow ourselves mentally, technically, and physically.”
What will be the key to having a successful start to your head coaching career? What will need to happen in order for your team to win, for instance, a conference title in the years to come?
“Building a unified and growth mindset culture. Culture is everything. To me, the key to success is building a solid foundation for the program overall and for each player individually. In my opinion cultivating and building up everyone on the team is key to success. From growing those who are here now, even our seniors in their final semester to finding the right future players to come, I believe is the key.”