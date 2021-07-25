The Princeton WhistlePigs continued their mastery of the Johnson City Doughboys with a 10-1 victory Sunday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark to claim their second two-game sweep in the series.
It was the WhistlePigs’ fourth win over Johnson City in as many tries and they’ve outscored the Doughboys 42-7 along the way.
Princeton wasted little time in jumping out front, scoring four times before the Doughboys even came to bat.
Johnson City starter Seth Willis struggled with control in the first inning and it cost him. He walked two batters and grazed the jersey of another to load the bases.
Fisher Pyatt then belted a grand slam over the right field wall. It was the first hit Willis allowed. Pyatt came into the game hitting .183.
The WhistlePigs got to Willis again in the third when Tre Morris singled and Brady Day followed with a two-run homer to right.
Princeton added two more runs in the fifth off the Johnson City bullpen and kept pouring it on.
The Doughboys broke up the shutout in the seventh inning of the seven-inning game, getting a single from Alan Espinal and a double from Connor James before Jordan Stevens drove in a run with an infield single.
Morris led the way for Princeton, going 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Espinal was the only Johnson City hitter with two hits.
UP NEXT
The league is off for two days while the top players get together for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Pulaski, Virginia. The game will be streamed live on MLB.com at 7 p.m. First baseman Joe Vetrano, outfielder Jaxson Crull and pitcher Andrew Ronne will make the trip to represent Johnson City.
The Doughboys return to action Wednesday at Danville to start a four-game road trip. They have four home games left, starting Monday. Aug. 2 when Greeneville comes to town.
From staff reports