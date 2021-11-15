WEEKLY HONORS

Top player

Seth Birchfield

Leading Cloudland to a 60-16 win in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs, Birchfield did his thing. He rushed for 233 yards and scored six touchdowns.

The Hogs Award

Elizabethton Cyclones

The Clone Hogs took care of business in a 45-7 Class 4A second-round win over Anderson County. They cleared the way for 244 yards rushing while also providing plenty of pass-protection time with 12 completions in 17 attempts.

Defensive unit

Elizabethton Cyclones

It was a lock-down performance for Elizabethton.

The Cyclones held Anderson County to minus yardage until the final possession of the game. The Mavericks finished with just 41 yards rushing and had minus-4 yards of passing. Elizabethton recovered a fumble and came up with three sacks.