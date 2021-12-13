With an extra classification in boys and girls basketball this season, it not only means new district alignments but also changes postseason paths.
Here’s a look at what it could mean for District 1 teams come February and March.
BOYS
Class 4A
Overall it’s pretty much the same cast of characters at the region and sectional levels.
Morristown East appears to be the biggest obstacle in the region. In the sectional round, it looks like Bearden and Farragut are the best bets at this point with Oak Ridge perhaps in the conversation as well.
Level of difficulty to reach state for District 1 teams: High
Class 3A
The region could be as big, or even more, of a challenge as the sectional round. Defending state champion Greeneville and Grainger will likely be tough outs.
With the smaller districts across the state pushing Fulton into District 5, the Falcons won’t be in this area’s sectional mix. Clinton and Scott are at the forefront of Region 2 in the early going.
Level of difficulty to reach state for District 1 teams: High
Class 2A
It could be a tough region with Gatlinburg-Pittman and Alcoa in the mix.
At the sectional level, Chattanooga Arts & Sciences, Tyner, and perhaps Brainerd are hovering near the top.
Level of difficulty to reach state for District 1 teams: Medium
Class 1A
Jellico is off to the best start from District 2 teams in the region, but Hampton dropped a 33-point blowout on the Blue Devils back in November.
Nobody has separated from the pack at the sectional level, but Oneida is usually a threat. Still, there appears to be a reasonable path for two Region 1 teams to reach the state tournament.
Level of difficulty to reach state for District 1 teams: Low
GIRLS
Class 4A
Sevier County seems to be ahead of the pack, but Jefferson County already has two wins over Science Hill.
Perhaps the state’s best team, Bearden looks like a major roadblock with Farragut presenting a strong tag along.
Level of difficulty to reach state for District 1 teams: Very high
Class 3A
Grainger and Greeneville provide plenty of resistance in the region.
Seymour seems like the only team standing out at the sectional level, which leaves an open door.
Level of difficulty to reach state for District 1 teams: Medium
Class 2A
Gatlinburg-Pittman will likely be a major problem in the region.
Tons of trouble awaits at the sectional level with McMinn Central and Tellico Plains in the forefront.
Level of difficulty to reach state for District 1 teams: Very high
Class 1A
Washburn and Cosby could provide some difficulties in the region.
Coalfield and Oneida are among the top threats emerging for the sectional round.
Level of difficulty to reach state for District 1 teams: Medium to high
TSSAA NEWS
Science Hill’s Keith Turner was elected as vice president during Thursday’s TSSAA Legislative Council meeting.
The council changed the Home School Rule to state there is no Aug. 15 deadline to participate. Going forward, parents must notify the principal of the member school of an intent to participate before the first official practice date in the sport.
The council also voted to increase the maximum number of allowed matches in tennis from 16 to 22.
COLLEGE SIGNING
Science Hill’s Cassie Lowe will make her college choice official Tuesday. She will sign to swim with Bellarmine University at 3 p.m. in the high school gym.