Which area spring sports team has the best chance to come home with a gold ball?
The Spring Fling begins Tuesday in Murfreesboro with teams competing for titles in baseball, softball, soccer and tennis. Action continues with most championships decided Friday.
Here’s a look at who is favored to reach the finals in each classification, along with predictions for which teams will win.
BASEBALL
Class 4A
Houston vs. Collierville
It’s hard to pick against Farragut, but the West Tennessee teams appear to be tough.
Note: Houston, which self-reported a pitch-count violation and forfeited the district championship a couple of weeks ago, will play Powell in the first round.
Winner: Collierville
Class 3A
Tennessee High vs. Upperman
The Vikings’ pitchers will have to go above and beyond to reach the title game.
Winner: Upperman
Class 2A
Pigeon Forge vs. Adamsville
Everybody other than the Tigers are playing for second place.
Winner: Pigeon Forge
Class 1A
Eagleville vs. McKenzie
University High could turn things around with a first-game win over McKenzie. Certainly the Buccaneers are in the finals conversation.
Winner: Eagleville
SOFTBALL
Class 4A
Wilson Central vs. Farragut
The Lady Admirals are the favorite overall, but Wilson Central, Daniel Boone, Clarksville and Springfield are all interesting threats to the state’s No. 1-ranked team.
Winner: Farragut
Class 3A
Lexington vs. Gibbs
At 37-1 with the loss against an Alabama team, someone is going to have to take it from Lexington. Gibbs and Soddy Daisy seem best equipped to give it a shot.
Winner: Lexington
Class 2A
Summertown vs. Meigs County
Those are a couple of really good programs in a field that doesn’t look all that strong overall. Forrest could be in the mix as well.
Winner: Summertown
Class 1A
Gordonsville vs. Eagleville
This classification isn’t clear cut. There are lots of directions it could go.
Winner: Eagleville
SOCCER
Class 3A
Brentwood vs. Bearden
Plenty of tradition would be on the field for this matchup. These schools have combined for nine state championships.
Winner: Bearden
Class 2A
Greeneville vs. Page
It would be a couple of familiar foes as they met in the finals in 2017 and the semifinals last year.
Winner: Page
Class 1A
Madison Magnet vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman
This bracket appears to be wide open, but the Highlanders have good recent history.
Winner: Gatlinburg-Pittman
BOYS TEAM TENNIS
Class 2A
Ravenwood vs. Collierville
Science Hill certainly has a shot, but will have to play its best tennis to break through.
Winner: Ravenwood
GIRLS TEAM TENNIS
Class 2A
Tennessee High vs. Brentwood
The Lady Bruins have a little more history at this stage of the postseason.
Winner: Brentwood
Class 1A
Summertown vs. Union City
The Lady Eagles of Summertown have enjoyed a lot of team tennis success recently.
Winner: Summertown