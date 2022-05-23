Cade Pollock (copy)

University High pitcher Cade Pollock will try to help his team navigate the Class 1A state baseball bracket.

 Tanner Cook

Which area spring sports team has the best chance to come home with a gold ball?

The Spring Fling begins Tuesday in Murfreesboro with teams competing for titles in baseball, softball, soccer and tennis. Action continues with most championships decided Friday.

Here’s a look at who is favored to reach the finals in each classification, along with predictions for which teams will win.

BASEBALL

Class 4A

Houston vs. Collierville

It’s hard to pick against Farragut, but the West Tennessee teams appear to be tough.

Note: Houston, which self-reported a pitch-count violation and forfeited the district championship a couple of weeks ago, will play Powell in the first round.

Winner: Collierville

Class 3A

Tennessee High vs. Upperman

The Vikings’ pitchers will have to go above and beyond to reach the title game.

Winner: Upperman

Class 2A

Pigeon Forge vs. Adamsville

Everybody other than the Tigers are playing for second place.

Winner: Pigeon Forge

Class 1A

Eagleville vs. McKenzie

University High could turn things around with a first-game win over McKenzie. Certainly the Buccaneers are in the finals conversation.

Winner: Eagleville

SOFTBALL

Class 4A

Wilson Central vs. Farragut

The Lady Admirals are the favorite overall, but Wilson Central, Daniel Boone, Clarksville and Springfield are all interesting threats to the state’s No. 1-ranked team.

Winner: Farragut

Class 3A

Lexington vs. Gibbs

At 37-1 with the loss against an Alabama team, someone is going to have to take it from Lexington. Gibbs and Soddy Daisy seem best equipped to give it a shot.

Winner: Lexington

Class 2A

Summertown vs. Meigs County

Those are a couple of really good programs in a field that doesn’t look all that strong overall. Forrest could be in the mix as well.

Winner: Summertown

Class 1A

Gordonsville vs. Eagleville

This classification isn’t clear cut. There are lots of directions it could go.

Winner: Eagleville

SOCCER

Class 3A

Brentwood vs. Bearden

Plenty of tradition would be on the field for this matchup. These schools have combined for nine state championships.

Winner: Bearden

Class 2A

Greeneville vs. Page

It would be a couple of familiar foes as they met in the finals in 2017 and the semifinals last year.

Winner: Page

Class 1A

Madison Magnet vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman

This bracket appears to be wide open, but the Highlanders have good recent history.

Winner: Gatlinburg-Pittman

BOYS TEAM TENNIS

Class 2A

Ravenwood vs. Collierville

Science Hill certainly has a shot, but will have to play its best tennis to break through.

Winner: Ravenwood

GIRLS TEAM TENNIS

Class 2A

Tennessee High vs. Brentwood

The Lady Bruins have a little more history at this stage of the postseason.

Winner: Brentwood

Class 1A

Summertown vs. Union City

The Lady Eagles of Summertown have enjoyed a lot of team tennis success recently.

Winner: Summertown

