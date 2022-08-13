High school football season will be here in less than a week, and the coaching mantra usually involves a description of how tough the team’s schedule is.
But which teams have the most difficult schedules in comparison with others?
Rating each game on the schedule — using a scale of 1-10 and weighting extra points for road games and big rivalries (yes, this is subjective) — here’s a ranking of the roads area teams face in their pursuit of good positioning for the playoffs.
The highest possible total would be 100 while the lowest would be 10.
Science Hill
72 points
The Hilltoppers landed four 10s on their schedule (at Elizabethton, at Powell, Maryville and Dobyns-Bennett), which lifted them into the top spot for the area’s toughest schedule.
Daniel Boone
69 points
The Trailblazers’ biggest challenges are spaced apart, but it lasts the whole season. There are two 10s with Game 4 (Elizabethton) and Game 9 (at David Crockett).
Hampton
62 points
There were two 10s on the Bulldogs’ docket with Cloudland (Game 4) and Daniel Boone (Game 10) both at home.
Volunteer
61 points
The Falcons’ total was boosted by three 10s (Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville and at Elizabethton). Those are Game 2, Game 4 and Game 8, respectively.
Dobyns-Bennett
60 points
The Indians’ schedule gets much tougher from Game 5 to the end of the season. They have two 10s with Game 6 (Greeneville) and Game 10 (at Science Hill).
Elizabethton
59 points
The Cyclones have only nine games, which limited their overall total. But they have two 10s right off the bat: Science Hill and then at Greeneville. They also have two nines: at Anderson County in Game 5, and at Rhea County in Game 7).
West Ridge
57 points
After a challenging early schedule, the Wolves have a chance to make hay deeper into the season. They have a 10: Game 4 against Dobyns-Bennett.
Johnson County
57 points
The Longhorns face a schedule with seven opponents rated six or higher.
Tennessee High
56 points
A difficult opener and a pair of big late-season challenges highlight the Vikings’ tasks.
Cherokee
56 points
The Chiefs face a consistent level of opponents throughout the season.
Unicoi County
55 points
The last four games provide the biggest challenges for the Blue Devils.
Sullivan East
55 points
With Greeneville and Elizabethton on the league schedule, it’s no mystery where the Patriots received their 10s. Those are Games 7 and 9.
Greeneville
53 points
The Greene Devils have a mixture of tough games and lesser challenges. Their 10 is Game 3 against the Cyclones.
David Crockett
53 points
A trio of out-of-state opponents makes the Pioneers’ schedule more difficult to assess. Crockett’s 10 is against Boone.
Happy Valley
53 points
The Warriors’ schedule is front loaded with above-average tough opponents for the first five games.
Cloudland
51 points
It’s no surprise the Highlanders received a 10 for Game 4 at Hampton.
Unaka
51 points
Two major challenges stand out on the Rangers’ slate with Game 2 (at Cloudland) and Game 9 (Hampton).