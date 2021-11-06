Friday night at Tipton Stadium, the scoreboard insisted Science Hill lost.
And while it’s true the Hilltoppers won’t play again in 2021, the scoreboard doesn’t always reveal all of the pertinent information.
In the aftermath of one of the most entertaining and hard-fought high school football games in Northeast Tennessee history, what remained was sportsmanship, perseverance and a display of maturity that is often lacking at higher levels of sports.
Yes, the Hilltoppers were inches away from defeating Farragut in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs. The Admirals converted a game-winning 2-point conversion in the second overtime for the 57-56 win.
And that was it. Science Hill’s season was over.
Yes, it needs to be emphatically stated the Admirals earned this win. After getting thoroughly dominated in the first half, their second-half spirit, drive and determination was stunning. For Farragut’s sake, let’s hope someone made a video of Coach Eddie Courtney’s halftime speech. It must have been a doozy.
And considering the Admirals performed this transformation with the support of only 100 of their fans — if that many — is a testament to the kids playing for each other and for their coaches. Congratulations to the Farragut players.
But what about the other side? If anyone ever said coach Stacy Carter isn’t the right man to lead Science Hill’s program, they would be profoundly wrong. This may have been the best group of kids that has ever been together on a Science Hill football team. That doesn’t happen without strong leadership, which starts with the head coach.
After the game, Science Hill and Farragut players shared mutual respect in the handshake line. The Hilltoppers accepted their loss like men.
It’s hard to find a player to interview after a heartbreaking loss. In my 35 years of covering high school athletics, I’ve been brushed off many times in that situation. It takes a different kind of young man to respond to questions when all you want to do is get into the locker room and hurt for yourself and your teammates.
There were several Science Hill players who could have done well in this situation, but senior quarterback Jaxon Diamond seemed like the top option. When I asked him for a couple of comments, I could tell he wanted to say no. But then he did what true leaders do. He faced the camera and worked his way through. Just a future note for someone running a business, this is the type of person you should want as your employee.
But for all of the good things this Science Hill team accomplished, and for the way the kids handled themselves throughout the season, the vast majority of Johnson City turned its collective back on this team. The attendance was, quite bluntly, sad.
Considering the attendance at another Class 6A game in the area — West Ridge reportedly had 1,500 to 2,000 at its game against Cleveland — the lack of support for these Science Hill kids is hard to understand. This was a region champion football team. They earned a big crowd. Who knows if more noise might have made a difference on the last play of the game?
Could it be said Johnson City just doesn’t like football? Well, that’s not true because East Tennessee State University packed in 10,000 fans for Saturday afternoon’s game against Virginia Military Institute.
That’s a college game, you say. It’s not the same. But college football players were in high school once. That’s where they got better at the game, good enough to help schools like ETSU compete for championships.
If fans stop attending high school games, kids may eventually stop playing. But it’s not like Science Hill players fill the roster at ETSU, right? Well, 28 players on this year’s ETSU roster came from Northeast Tennessee or the general Knoxville area, which is where Farragut is located. That’s a pretty big chunk.
The point is: If people want to see colleges like ETSU continue to succeed, they should support a playoff game between the fourth-largest school in Tennessee (Science Hill) and the 18th biggest (Farragut).
Just as a side note, the combined enrollment of those schools is 4,231 — which is approximately seven times the attendance of Friday’s game.
For Science Hill’s last four games of the season — Daniel Boone (home), Jefferson County (home), Dobyns-Bennett (away) and Farragut — all of the fans could be added together and it wouldn’t fill Tipton Stadium.
It’s too late for the 2021 version of the Hilltoppers. But the good news is the seniors are the type of kids who won’t easily be beaten down by this apathy.
It’s just another opponent in life.