With time running out for the TSSAA to start high school football on time, how would beginning in mid-September impact season-opening matchups?
Because the TSSAA hasn’t cemented which of three options it will choose regarding the 2020 season, schedules are up in the air. But let’s have a little fun and talk about it anyway, necessity being the mother of invention.
It is still possible the season could start Aug. 21, but that requires July 27 practices to get the green light — a prospect seeming less likely by the day.
If the TSSAA goes with Option 2 — which appears to be the statewide consensus — practices would begin Aug. 31. There would eventually be eight regular season games before each classification dives into a 16-team postseason bracket comprised of region champions and runners-up.
THE CURRENT OPENERS
Season starters in Northeast Tennessee, set for Aug. 21, have the following games:
The big ones
Science Hill at Elizabethton
Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High
Sullivan South at Daniel Boone
Also on the list
David Crockett at Ooltewah
Cherokee at Union County
CAK at Volunteer
Sullivan Central at Sullivan North
South Greene at Unicoi County
Johnson County at Sullivan East
Happy Valley at Cloudland
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Hampton
Unaka has a bye
HOW
IT COULD CHANGE
There is only one eight-team region in the state (Region 3-6A), so it would make sense for the TSSAA to leave the new Week 1 (Sept. 18) open for non-league contests.
This would give teams a chance to get a game under their belts before jumping into region battles. A majority of regions have seven teams, requiring six league games, so it seems reasonable to think the TSSAA would start its region schedule in Week 2.
That could be followed by a second non-region game in Week 3. Weeks 4-8 would be region weeks, with the exceptions for leagues with six or fewer teams.
WEEKS 1 AND 3
The following is a projection of how area teams could shape their non-region games — even though talk and doing sometimes don’t meet in the middle.
In each of the following schedules, the first game listed would be Sept. 18 while the second game would be Oct. 2. Dates for other games listed for smaller regions would follow on Oct. 9, 16 and 23.
It also takes into account the current likelihood that Southwest Virginia won’t be playing this fall, which would sweep a rivalry game like Tennessee High versus Virginia High off the table.
Also, the projected schedule tries to take into account money games that will desperately be needed by the schools in a shortened season with potentially limited gate revenues.
CLAS
S 6A
DOBYNS-BENNETT
At Tennessee High
Elizabethton
SCIENCE HILL
At Elizabethton
David Crockett
CLAS
S 5A
DANIEL BOONE
Sullivan South
At Greeneville
DAVID CROCKETT
Sullivan East
At Science Hill
VOLUNTEER
At Sullivan Central
Cherokee (non-region)
CHEROKEE
Morristown West
At Volunteer (non-region)
TENNESSEE HIGH
Dobyns-Bennett
At Sullivan South
CLAS
S 4A
ELIZABETHTON
Science Hill
At Dobyns-Bennett
SULLIVAN SOUTH
At Daniel Boone
Tennessee High
SULLIVAN CENTRAL
Volunteer
At Sullivan North
SULLIVAN EAST
At David Crockett
Johnson County
CLAS
S 3A
UNICOI COUNTY
At Happy Valley
South Greene
At Hampton (split gate)
JOHNSON COUNTY
Sullivan North
At Sullivan East
Happy Valley
CLAS
S 2A
SULLIVAN NORTH
At Johnson County
Sullivan Central
At Cloudland
Unaka
HAMPTON
At Cloudland
Cloudland
Unicoi County (split gate)
At Happy Valley (non-region)
HAPPY VALLEY
Unicoi County
At Unaka
At Johnson County
Hampton (non-region)
CLAS
S 1A
CLOUDLAND
Hampton
At Hampton
Sullivan North
At Avery County, N.C.
At Unaka (non-region)
UNAKA
At North Greene
Happy Valley
North Greene
At Sullivan North
Cloudland (non-region)