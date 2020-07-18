With time running out for the TSSAA to start high school football on time, how would beginning in mid-September impact season-opening matchups?

Because the TSSAA hasn’t cemented which of three options it will choose regarding the 2020 season, schedules are up in the air. But let’s have a little fun and talk about it anyway, necessity being the mother of invention.

It is still possible the season could start Aug. 21, but that requires July 27 practices to get the green light — a prospect seeming less likely by the day.

If the TSSAA goes with Option 2 — which appears to be the statewide consensus — practices would begin Aug. 31. There would eventually be eight regular season games before each classification dives into a 16-team postseason bracket comprised of region champions and runners-up.

THE CURRENT OPENERS

Season starters in Northeast Tennessee, set for Aug. 21, have the following games:

The big ones

Science Hill at Elizabethton

Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High

Sullivan South at Daniel Boone

Also on the list

David Crockett at Ooltewah

Cherokee at Union County

CAK at Volunteer

Sullivan Central at Sullivan North

South Greene at Unicoi County

Johnson County at Sullivan East

Happy Valley at Cloudland

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Hampton

Unaka has a bye

HOW

IT COULD CHANGE

There is only one eight-team region in the state (Region 3-6A), so it would make sense for the TSSAA to leave the new Week 1 (Sept. 18) open for non-league contests.

This would give teams a chance to get a game under their belts before jumping into region battles. A majority of regions have seven teams, requiring six league games, so it seems reasonable to think the TSSAA would start its region schedule in Week 2.

That could be followed by a second non-region game in Week 3. Weeks 4-8 would be region weeks, with the exceptions for leagues with six or fewer teams.

WEEKS 1 AND 3

The following is a projection of how area teams could shape their non-region games — even though talk and doing sometimes don’t meet in the middle.

In each of the following schedules, the first game listed would be Sept. 18 while the second game would be Oct. 2. Dates for other games listed for smaller regions would follow on Oct. 9, 16 and 23.

It also takes into account the current likelihood that Southwest Virginia won’t be playing this fall, which would sweep a rivalry game like Tennessee High versus Virginia High off the table.

Also, the projected schedule tries to take into account money games that will desperately be needed by the schools in a shortened season with potentially limited gate revenues.

CLAS

S 6A

DOBYNS-BENNETT

At Tennessee High

Elizabethton

SCIENCE HILL

At Elizabethton

David Crockett

CLAS

S 5A

DANIEL BOONE

Sullivan South

At Greeneville

DAVID CROCKETT

Sullivan East

At Science Hill

VOLUNTEER

At Sullivan Central

Cherokee (non-region)

CHEROKEE

Morristown West

At Volunteer (non-region)

TENNESSEE HIGH

Dobyns-Bennett

At Sullivan South

CLAS

S 4A

ELIZABETHTON

Science Hill

At Dobyns-Bennett

SULLIVAN SOUTH

At Daniel Boone

Tennessee High

SULLIVAN CENTRAL

Volunteer

At Sullivan North

SULLIVAN EAST

At David Crockett

Johnson County

CLAS

S 3A

UNICOI COUNTY

At Happy Valley

South Greene

At Hampton (split gate)

JOHNSON COUNTY

Sullivan North

At Sullivan East

Happy Valley

CLAS

S 2A

SULLIVAN NORTH

At Johnson County

Sullivan Central

At Cloudland

Unaka

HAMPTON

At Cloudland

Cloudland

Unicoi County (split gate)

At Happy Valley (non-region)

HAPPY VALLEY

Unicoi County

At Unaka

At Johnson County

Hampton (non-region)

CLAS

S 1A

CLOUDLAND

Hampton

At Hampton

Sullivan North

At Avery County, N.C.

At Unaka (non-region)

UNAKA

At North Greene

Happy Valley

North Greene

At Sullivan North

Cloudland (non-region)