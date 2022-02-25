David Crockett’s record-breaking girls basketball season crashed to a difficult end Friday night when Morristown West outplayed the Lady Pioneers and claimed a 50-39 road win in Region 1-4A quarterfinal play.
The Lady Trojans fashioned an 11-0 spurt over the early part of the fourth period to assume control of what had been a close game, leaving Crockett in the dust.
“It’s tough,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “Coming in obviously we felt if we played well we’d win the game. But we didn’t make plays late. We didn’t shoot it well and turned it over too much (20 times). We just came up short.”
Morristown West (17-13) stood tall when it mattered most.
“I thought our kids played hard,” said coach Johnny Galyon, who’s headed the West program for a quarter century. “We made some mistakes but you’re playing a 23-24-25-win team, so we’re proud of our kids.
“We’re young and a little green with our basketball IQ, but playing hard makes up for some of that. Our schedule has really prepared us for games like this.”
DECISIVE STRETCH
West, seeded third out of District 2, trailed 15-11 after one period before gaining a 23-22 edge at halftime. The Trojans were up 33-32 in the first minute of the fourth quarter when the game turned south for the Pioneers.
Nina Lovelace scored twice on open drives and Delaney Weddington drilled a 3 from the wing to key the 11-point spurt, which also included a putback hoop as well as a breakaway layup from Aubrie Messer following a steal at midcourt.
Suddenly, while Crockett was going scoreless on six straight possessions, West found itself with a 44-32 advantage the Pioneers could not overcome.
The Lady Pioneers missed 11 of their 12 floor attempts in the final quarter.
“In the first half they hurt us with that pick and roll,” said Gaylon, whose club moves on to the region semifinals against Sevier County. “We’ve not played a lot of zone but it may have surprised them when we mixed it in there in the second half. I think that may’ve bothered them a little.”
KEY NUMBERS
Morristown West, paced by the 18-point outing of Lovelace, shot it well from the perimeter, hitting 6 of 14 shots from beyond the arc. Kaylee Dyke, who combined with Weddington to score 17 points, drilled two 3s, as did Lovelace.
“Yeah, when they got their feet set it looked like it was going in, and it did,” said Gouge, whose club was led by the 12 points of Emily Trivette and the 11-point game of fellow senior Kadence Fallon. “They hit some big 3s at crucial times.”
SUPERB CAMPAIGN
Gouge was not about to let the defeat ruin a season in which the Lady Pioneers, seeded second out of District 1, won 24 of 31 games.
“It was an amazing year,” the second-year mentor said. “The kids won the Hardee’s championship — first championship the school has had in 30 years. They set the record for most wins in school history with 24 and they won the Big 5 Conference regular season.
“They’ve done a ton, and they did it as the smallest 4A school in the state, too. I couldn’t be more proud of a great group of girls.”