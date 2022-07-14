Superb pitching and scoring runs early creates a road littered with victories.
William Westbrock was magnificent Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, authoring just the second complete game of the season by a West Division pitcher. The Johnson City left-hander limited Greeneville to six hits in a 7-1 Appalachian League baseball win.
The Doughboys climbed to the .500 mark on the season, improving to 18-18 after an 0-8 start. They stand in second place in the West Division, and the win put them eight games behind front-runner Kingsport. Greeneville fell to 16-21.
Johnson City begins a three-game series at Elizabethton at 7 p.m. Friday.
PITCHING PROWESS
Westbrock, a product of Caldwell Tech Community College in Hudson, North Carolina, painted the edges for nine sparkling innings. He allowed six hits and one run while walking one and punching out 11 batters. He needed 125 pitches to get the job done.
Westbrock entered the game with a .344 batting average against, but limited Greeneville to six hits in 32 at-bats for a .188 average. Also, he lowered his season ERA from 7.54 to 5.68.
DOUGHBOYS HEAT UP
Leading 1-0 on the strength of Isaiah Frost’s second-inning RBI double, Johnson City cut loose for a four spot in the third.
Scott Combs delivered the big blow, clubbing a two-run double high off the right field fence with the bases loaded. Ethan Payne followed with a sharp single to right field, driving in two more runs. It was 5-0 and the Doughboys were making hay.
GREENEVILLE AWAKENS
The Flyboys got a run on the board in the fourth inning when Alex Diaz came up with an RBI groundout.
But Johnson City retaliated in the bottom of the fourth as Michael Moss roped a run-scoring single to center field. In the fifth inning, Frost had an encore of his first-inning double, again scoring Miceli and giving the Doughboys a 7-1 lead.
LEADERS
Each of the Doughboys’ top three hitters had two hits apiece: Barney, Moss and Combs, who finished with two RBIs. Miceli and Frost also joined the two-hit club with Frost totaling two runs batted in. Payne also had two RBIs.
