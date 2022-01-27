West Ridge's Cooper Johnson is at the head of the list for assists in the third week of the Northeast Tennessee basketball stat leaders report.
The Wolves' standout is averaging 7.8 assists per game.
On the girls' side, David Crockett's Bella Ferguson is the assist leader. This change comes after a stat correction from Volunteer for Kendra Huff, who is averaging four assists per contest.
This week also includes scoring leaders and rebound leaders. More categories will be added in the final two weeks of the report.