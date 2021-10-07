Ethan Bergeron has found a prominent position in this week's Northeast Tennessee high school football statistical leaders.
The West Ridge senior quarterback is No. 6 in rushing yards, No. 9 in passing yards, No. 6 in touchdowns scored, and No. 8 in touchdown passes. He has helped his team to a 4-2 start as it heads into Friday's game against David Crockett.
Here are the rest of the NET leaders in rushing, passing, receiving, touchdowns, tackles, tackles for loss, interceptions and extra points, through games of Week 7.