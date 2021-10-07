Varsity Football Westridge at Dobyns-Bennett (copy)

West Ridge quarterback Ethan Bergeron is among the Northeast Tennessee leaders in both rushing and passing.

 Todd Brase

Ethan Bergeron has found a prominent position in this week's Northeast Tennessee high school football statistical leaders.

The West Ridge senior quarterback is No. 6 in rushing yards, No. 9 in passing yards, No. 6 in touchdowns scored, and No. 8 in touchdown passes. He has helped his team to a 4-2 start as it heads into Friday's game against David Crockett.

DSC_0093 copy.jpg (copy)

Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards (34), showing off his linebacker skills while making a tackle here, ranks No. 4 in rushing.

Here are the rest of the NET leaders in rushing, passing, receiving, touchdowns, tackles, tackles for loss, interceptions and extra points, through games of Week 7.

Drake Fisher

Sullivan East's Drake Fisher is No. 4 in passing yards
Heath Miller.jpg

Volunteer's Heath Miller is No. 2 in the area in receiving yards.
Aiden Riner.JPG

Boone's Aiden Riner is No. 7 in touchdowns.

