BLOUNTVILLE — A hair-raising first quarter forced the West Ridge ball-control offense to get off to a slow start Friday evening, but sooner than later it all began to roll downhill for the Wolves.
Austin Riner ran for four touchdowns and Isaac Haynie intercepted three passes, including one he returned for a game-changing score, and West Ridge blasted visiting Jefferson County 35-12 to wrap up a fabulous regular season and earn the Wolves a first-round home playoff game.
The rain-soaked, Region 1-6A win, coupled with Dobyns-Bennett’s loss to Science Hill, leaves West Ridge with the league’s No. 2 seed when the TSSAA football playoffs begin on Friday.
It is believed the Wolves (8-2, 3-2) will host Cleveland (6-4), the No. 3 seed out of Region 2.
Not many folks in August would’ve given the first-year program much of a chance to emerge with a home postseason game, but the Wolves have now won six straight.
And this triumph came to life after Jefferson County took advantage of two quick West Ridge turnovers to run out to a 12-0 edge just six minutes into the game.
“It’s crazy, it’s crazy,” veteran coach Justin Hilton said. “Played without (two-way tackle) Fletcher Gibson tonight and Eli Kennedy got hurt so we didn’t have our right guard, Berg (injured regular quarterback Ethan Bergeron) only played a few snaps ... These kids just keep stepping up.”
RINER STARS
Taking all but a half-dozen snaps in just his second career start at quarterback, Riner was the man offensively for West Ridge, relying heavily on its student-body left (or right) attack all night.
A 5-foot-9, 155-pound senior whose chosen position is wing back, Riner followed the blocking of hard-nosed backs Eli Topping and Kaleb McClain to gain 187 yards on a whopping 31 carries.
The speedster scored on keepers of 2, 2, 5 and 32 yards to lift The Ridge out of an early hole.
“Austin is a special kid with a lot of speed,” Hilton said of his backup QB, who has now run the team the last 2 1/2 games. “He got in there a couple weeks ago under unusual circumstances (when Bergeron got hurt) and we’ve been prepping him ever since. He’s a good — no, great — player who is a leader and who commands the huddle. He’s everything we want from him.”
Riner said it is a team game.
“It starts with the line controlling the line of scrimmage, then the backs block great and everyone does their job,” he said. “Our success comes because everyone is working together, starting every day in practice. Our coaches make sure we work hard.
“The line does a great job on the interior and we get good stretch blocks, and having Kaleb and Eli out there back blocking, they are tremendous. All I have to do is stay behind them and run.”
TURNING THE TIDE
After Riner’s first 2-yard TD run made it a 12-7 game with 7:43 left in the second quarter, Haynie collected the first of his three picks and ran untouched for a 47-yard touchdown return.
With the second of five successful Eli Iacino point-after kicks, the Wolves had gained a 14-12 halftime lead that would only grow over the final two quarters.
A 6-foot-4 senior who made the play in the right flat, Haynie now has six thefts this season.
Although the Wolves never panicked, Hilton knows the pivotal play was a big deal.
“I think that’s something you don’t do in one night,” he said. “I think that’s something that happens as you build the mentality of the team. If they don’t see panic in us, they won’t panic.”
CONTROLLING THE CLOCK
West Ridge, which produced 244 total yards to 207 for the playoff-bound Patriots (6-4, 3-2), dominated time of possession after intermission, including a 14-play, 80-yard TD drive that burned over eight minutes off the clock to open the second half.
Riner’s second 2-yard TD keeper upped the Wolves’ edge to 21-12 late in the third period.
GOOD START FOR PATRIOTS
Jeff County, which will be on the road to open the playoffs, received 134 rushing yards from slippery sophomore running back Omarian Mills, who scored the game’s first touchdown on a 35-yard run following a West Ridge fumble.
Moments later, Jeff County assumed its 12-0 lead when a high punt snap got away from Iacino and was recovered in the end zone by Dallas Williamson.
Jeff County offered little else offensively thereafter, with backup quarterback Jace Dobbins struggling to throw in the heavy rain, finishing with four interceptions and just 67 yards passing.