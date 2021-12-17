BRISTOL — West Ridge and Brentwood Academy will meet in Saturday’s championship game of the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament for Doc at Viking Hall.
In Friday’s semifinals, the Lady Wolves (10-3) earned their berth with a 55-40 victory over Morristown West while the Eagles (7-2) rallied in the second half for a 43-37 win over Wise Central.
The championship game is set for 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Warriors (6-1) take on the Lady Trojans (7-6) in today’s third-place contest.
The Lady Wolves built an 11-2 first quarter lead only to see the Lady Trojans respond with a 12-0 that pushed them ahead 14-11 early in the second quarter.
West Ridge responded with a 13-0 run of its own and jumped out to a 24-14 advantage.
“I told the girls that it’s a game of runs, we just had to keep our composure,” said West Ridge coach Kristi Walling. “They got theirs and we got ours.”
By halftime, the Lady Wolves were on top 28-18 and hunting for more. By the end of the third quarter, West Ridge had a commanding 40-26 lead and held Morristown West at bay by sinking 10-of-15 fourth-quarter free throws.
“What’s been good about our team is that we don’t have one star,” added Walling. “Everyone is ready to step up when we need them. Emma (Niebruegge) had the hot hand tonight while Jaelyn (West) did well on the boards. Also, Fallon (Taylor) grew up a lot tonight.”
Niebruegge finished with a game-high 21 points while West hauled down 14 rebounds. Taylor came off the bench and scored 12 points while adding six boards.
Aviz Bunsic and Nina Lovelace led Morristown West with 11 points apiece.
Brentwood Academy 43, Wise Central 37
After falling behind by as many as nine points in the first half, Brentwood Academy went on a 22-5 run to take a 33-25 lead late in the third quarter and cruised from there. , Trinity Fields paced Brentwood with 21 points.
Jillian Sturgill led Central with 12 points while Emmah McAmis added 10.