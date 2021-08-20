CHURCH HILL — A thunderous howl split the air when the final horn sounded in Friday night’s contest at Volunteer.
Senior quarterback Ethan Bergeron accounted for five touchdowns and the West Ridge Wolves — playing their first official football game — rolled over the Falcons 56-14.
Bergeron rushed 12 times for 171 yards and four scores and went 2 of 3 through the air for another 46 yards and a TD.
“This has been a long time coming,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “It felt like it took forever to the point where we were going to play. They’ve bought in and they believe and I’m really proud of them.
“The recipe to winning is to win the line of scrimmage and I felt like we imposed our will tonight.”
Senior running back Austin Riner was responsible for the first score in West Ridge history. Riner took a sweep around the strong side 20 yards to the house with 7:31 left in the first quarter.
“I’m going to be honest, that was probably the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Riner said. “All the credit has to go the line. I was not touched.”
Riner also was responsible for the first receiving score in West Ridge history, taking a shovel pass 41 yards just 11 seconds into the final period.
The crowd for both teams was phenomenal. Some 5,000 people crammed into the one-sided stadium at Volunteer, almost assuredly the biggest crowd since the early 1980s.
“The whole game plan this week was to come out and punish them,” Bergeron said. “We started to do that and they adjusted. Then we adjusted and started spreading them out.
“We had great blocks all night and everyone executed their jobs.”
The momentum shifted West Ridge’s way in the third quarter. Bergeron had scored with 37.6 seconds in the second quarter to give the Wolves a 21-7 halftime advantage.
On the first play of the third, he popped off a 59-yard scamper down the home sideline for a touchdown. On the next possession, Isaac Haynie intercepted Garrison Barrett’s pass and returned it 46 yards for a score.
All of a sudden, what was a two-score game turned into four scores and was firmly in West Ridge’s hands.
During the kickoff following the interception return, a breaker blew and there was a 15-minute wait as the lights were being turned back on.
“The first play of the second half was the one that killed us,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillian said. “I’ll have to watch film, but we didn’t do a very good job on defense. I told them that afterwards because we’re so much better than that.
“We missed a lot of tackles that we normally make.”
Senior kicker Eli Iacino had an impressive night, nailing seven extra points and pinning eight of his nine kickoffs in the end zone.
Volunteer quarterback Barrett ended his night going 13 of 26 with 212 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. His lone touchdown was to Heath Miller, who caught the 71-yard bomb.
Miller finished with five receptions for 137 yards.
“We had some guys battle,” McMillian said. “Garrison showed his toughness. We did a good job up front holding them. Some times, we had good protection but we ran the wrong route. It’s just little stuff like that we have to keep working on.”
The road does not get any easier for Volunteer as it travels to Dobyns-Bennett next Friday while West Ridge has another non-conference game at Daniel Boone.