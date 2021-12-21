BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge led from the opening gun and gained a measure of revenge Tuesday night with a 62-48 victory over Tennessee High in a nonconference boys basketball game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The Wolves (9-3) had dropped a 71-64 decision at Tennessee High on Dec. 3.
Ethan Bergeron had the hot hand early and helped West Ridge get out to a 13-4 advantage with 3:17 left in the first quarter, and the Vikings (6-7) could get no closer than three points the rest of the evening.
Bergeron finished with 12 points to back the team-high effort of Wade Witcher, a THS transfer who knocked in 16 points. Ty Barb added 14 for the winners.
Up 17-14 early in the second quarter, West Ridge concluded the first half on a 17-9 run to lead 34-23 at intermission.
“A great team effort right there,” said West Ridge coach John Dyer. “We really played hard and we played tough. I’m just proud of my guys.
“Tennessee High didn’t quit and didn’t give up, but we played as hard as we could tonight and this was a good win for our program. I’m really excited.”
THS (6-7) could get no closer than nine points in the second half, finishing the game with 22 turnovers. The Vikings had more than a few missteps and failed to take care of the ball in the face of 2-2-1 full-court pressure from the Wolves.
“We made too many turnovers ourselves, but overall I’m very proud of my basketball team tonight,” Dyer said.
Brandon Dufore scored 16 points and was the lone Viking in double figures.
“You just can’t come in here and turn the ball over that many times against them,” THS coach Michael McMeans said. “We didn’t take care of it and at the same time we didn’t create any turnovers out of our own press, and that’s something we’ve got to do.
“And you’ve got to shoot better than 20 percent like we did tonight.”
LADY WOLVES ROLL
The West Ridge girls ran away from the Lady Vikings in a 71-27 romp.
Emma Niebruegge was the only player in double figures for the Lady Wolves (11-4), pouring in 13 points. Fallon Taylor followed with nine.
Tennessee High, which has won just one win, got a game-high 16 points from Anna Kate Kinch. Niebruegge and Kinch both hit three 3-point shots.
West Ridge made six triples as a team.