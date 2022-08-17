Still in the growing phase of a young program, one thing that seems to be working right for West Ridge is strength in numbers.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” head coach Justin Hilton said of his second- year program. “We have 96 kids and 35 are freshmen. Hopefully what happened last year built excitement and got more kids out.”
The Wolves went 9-3 in 2021, beating Cleveland in the playoffs before falling to perennial power Maryville. With that experience under the belt, players should be ready to hit the ground running for this season.
“They don’t have to wonder about things,” Hilton said. “They know what to expect.”
THE OFFENSE
Sophomore Trey Frazier (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) will take over behind center.
“He stepped in and the guys have responded to him,” Hilton said. “We’ve thrown a lot at him, and he has responded well beyond his age. He doesn’t panic. His potential is high. We will spread it out a little more than in the past. We want to stay uptempo.”
Kaleb McClain will take over the lead role at running back while Dylan Joyner is also in the mix.
Cale Bryant is the only receiver with game experience. Hunter Wexler and Dree Odham are also in the receiver mix.
All of those guys will operate with an offensive line that is not as big as the 2021 unit.
“But we are more athletic,” Hilton said. “And they got better going against that bunch last year.”
Ashton Waller, Trent Tatum (6-6, 260), Josh Seto, Jerry Kirkpatrick (6-3, 280) and Noah Tipton are projected as starters.
THE DEFENSE
The Wolves hope to bottle up opponents’ interior running game with 6-4, 405-pound Jacob Cassell at tackle.
“He’s surprisingly athletic for that size,” Hilton said.
Also on the line are Carter Osborne and Jesse Barnes, a returning all-conference end.
Leading the linebacker group is Bryant at 6-3 and 170 pounds. He’s flanked by Joyner, Trey West and Arian Mauk.
“Joyner would have played a ton last year, but broke his arm against Volunteer,” Hilton said.
In the secondary, Odham and Wexler are at cornerback positions while Emilio Hobart and Sawyer Tate take care of the safety spots.
Kayden Puck will take care of the kicking duties.
