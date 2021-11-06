Raise your hand if — before the season started — you expected West Ridge to be the last football team standing from Region 1-6A and playing Maryville after winning a playoff game.
It’s hard to imagine that line of thinking was prevalent, even inside the Wolves’ football program. That’s because it not only meant postseason success for West Ridge, but also lack thereof for Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett.
The Wolves overcame a Cleveland comeback and earned a first-round win thanks in a big way to the side of Eli Iacino’s foot. His 37-yard field goal as time expired lifted West Ridge to a 17-14 win Friday in Blountville.
Meanwhile, Science Hill couldn’t hold a 21-point halftime lead and lost 57-56 in double overtime against Farragut in Johnson City. And Dobyns-Bennett tied Maryville in the closing seconds before halftime only to see a long kickoff return set the stage for a 21-14 halftime deficit that turned into a 41-14 loss.
Science Hill was done. D-B was done. And the Wolves? Well, they’re still howling. Listen to the sound. It’s a little unnerving on a chilly fall night.
And before anyone tells West Ridge it has no chance against Maryville, remember what Wolves coach Justin Hilton has said all season: “We want (success) to be the expectation.”
Yes, West Ridge will be — by anyone’s definition — an underdog. After all, it’s a first-year team against the state’s premier program. Maryville is probably a three-touchdown favorite in the state’s eyes.
But for a team that has exceeded expectations at almost every turn this year, why not do it one more time?
The only times West Ridge didn’t get it done were Week 3 and Week 5. The Week 3 loss came after an unplanned week off because of the COVID win over Daniel Boone. Instead of having a good rival game to prepare the Wolves for their first region contest, West Ridge had to dive in against Science Hill having only played a Volunteer team that was much better at the end than the beginning.
Then West Ridge had to stew over the 19-point loss to the Hilltoppers for two weeks until the Dobyns-Bennett game. West Ridge was very competitive, but came up 14 points short.
If West Ridge played those teams at the end of the season, they might have won at least one of those games.
Certainly the Wolves’ seven-game winning streak bodes well for the type of challenge Maryville presents.
Another thing that helps is Cleveland was, by many observers, the most athlete-laden team in Region 2-6A — which includes Maryville. In other words, the Wolves will face a better football team this week, but not necessarily the same level of physical ability.
West Ridge also showed a nice ability to deal with in-game adversity. After a 14-0 lead became a tie game, and with Cleveland owning possession, the Wolves turned in three plays to change the narrative of their season.
Austin Riner made a diving interception, Ethan Bergeron hit Kaleb McClain for a 14-yard completion, and Iacino nailed the difference-making kick.
Win or lose against Maryville, this has been above and beyond for West Ridge in terms of the season.
OK. Time to raise your hand again. Who — before the season started — had West Ridge beating Maryville in the playoffs?