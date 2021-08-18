Excitement is running in high gear for the inaugural season of West Ridge football.

Returning all-state tackle Fletcher Gibson said, “We are as high as we can go. We’re really excited. We’re expecting a lot and we’re not going for second place. We’ve really come together as brothers and friends. I think that’s one of our big strengths. We’ve got a good solid team.”

Head coach Justin Hilton said there is strength in numbers.

“We’re not going to walk anywhere that will intimidate us,” Hilton said of his squad that holds 70 sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Justin Hilton

OFFENSE

BEHIND CENTER

Ethan Bergeron returns to give the Wolves a dose of experience and success heading into the season.

“It has been exceptional to watch him grow over the past three years,” Hilton said. “His leadership traits have really transferred over from basketball.”

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Bergeron gives West Ridge a chance to go three ways at the position: power running, passing and scrambling.

THE LINE

Gibson and his 6-4, 295-pound frame gives the offensive line a clear definition. He will be complemented by Benji Novak at center. Also in the starting conversations are are Eli Kennedy and Grant Cornett. Battling to earn spots are Logan Pearce and Ashton Waller.

“We want control the line of scrimmage and move the ball when we run it, and throw it when we want to throw,” Hilton said.

RECEIVERS

Isaac Haynie should continue to give defensive backs nightmares with his 6-4 height.

And he’s not the only playmaker with guys like Eli Iacino and Peyton Greene in the mix. Cale Bryant could also be a factor.

“We have kids who can make plays,” Hilton said. “And we probably have more speed than we’ve ever had since I’ve been coaching.”

BACKFIELD

With coach Robbie Norris putting his fingerprints on the offense, West Ridge should be difficult to defend in the ground game.

Eli Topping and Kaleb McClain are expected to be the main beneficiaries of what should be a dynamic ground game.

Eli Topping

DEFENSE

LINEBACKERS

This is a solid group, spearheaded by Topping — an all-state selection in 2020 — and former Sullivan North all-conference selection Tristan Jobe.

Bryant, Michael Rhoton and Drew Odham are also expected to make contributions.

LINE

Amoryun Simmons is at the forefront of the defensive attack.

“He’s a big kid who has never really played much,” Hilton said of his nose tackle. “He’s raw.”

Also in the mix are Gib- son and Carter Osborne.

SECONDARY

Hilton said he expects Austin Riner and Haynie to lock things down at cornerback.

Iacino is at free safety while Greene is at strong safety.

SPECIAL TEAMS

With Iacino handling kicking chores, Hilton said his team has a leg up on others.

“He’s one of the best kickers and punters in the area,” Hilton said. “We feel comfortable when we get inside the 40. We could take a chance from 30-35 yards.”