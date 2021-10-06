BLOUNTVILLE — The long grind of the 2021 volleyball season produced some delicious fruit for West Ridge on Wednesday night, when the first-year program earned a region berth.
In an elimination game against upstart Daniel Boone, the home-standing Lady Wolves claimed a 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 17-25, 15-13 win in the losers’ bracket final of the District 1-AAA tournament.
West Ridge will play at Science Hill in Thursday’s championship round at 5:30 p.m. A second game, if necessary, would follow at 7.
Veteran coach Logan Kemp, always the picture of composure, let loose a bit and managed a smile following the supremely intense match.
“I think I was holding my breath through half of it, but now I can exhale a little bit and take a deep breath, I guess.” said Kemp, who led the Sullivan Central program for five years before taking on the task of successfully blending kids from three now-defunct high schools into a postseason team. “Everybody stepped up. It was just an incredible match by both teams.
“The growth these girls have shown is unbelievable. If these district matches happen at the beginning of the year, they don’t turn out the same.”
CLINCHING SET
After Boone rolled to a runaway fourth-game win to even the match, the Lady Trailblazers let the final set slip away after holding leads of 5-1, 9-5 and 13-11.
A misplayed Boone volley cut the Trailblazer lead to 13-12 and opened the door for West Ridge, whose season was saved by an incredible combined defensive play from Allie Jordan and Rachel Miller, allowing the score to be tied at 13.
“I think it was those two, but it all blends together sometimes and it all happens so fast,” Kemp said. “We had a lot of good play from a lot of people.”
The Wolves won it with the last two points of the match, the first coming on a combined defensive block at the net and the clincher on a mean kill by Miller.
Miller’s late heroics backed the outstanding performance of senior leader Olivia DeLung, who finished with 32 assists and 21 digs.
Rylee Haynie managed 12 kills for West Ridge, while teammates Gracie Olinger and Casey Wampler each had 10. Jordan provided 35 digs and Marleigh Pendleton handed out 14 assists to demonstrate a total team effort.
HEARTBREAK FOR BOONE
Senior outside hitter Riley Brinn turned in 30 kills and did all she could to carry Boone on to the regional, but in the end an impressive late-season Trailblazer rush came up just shy amid a large contingent of broken hearts.
The fourth-seeded Trailblazers had upset Dobyns-Bennett the night before.
“It’s broken, it’s broken,” first-year Boone coach Tennille Green said of her own ticker. “It’s a good, good group of girls, so that’s a broken heart right there. And I have several other broken hearts, too.
“They gave their all and I couldn’t ask for any more.”
Statistically, Boone got 49 assists from Riley Wines and 41 digs by Allie Davis.
UP NEXT
Before stepping into next week’s Region 1-AAA playoff, West Ridge would have to beat region-bound Science Hill twice to claim the district title — having lost a five-set marathon to the top-seeded Hilltoppers just two days ago.