For Daniel Boone’s girls basketball team, the third quarter proved to be the heartbreaker in Monday night’s District 1-4A tournament elimination game.
West Ridge lit up the scoreboard over and over in the first three minutes of the third and ran away from Boone inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, winning 57-41.
The Lady Wolves (19-11) advance to Wednesday’s semifinal matchup at top-seeded David Crockett and also clinched a regional berth.
“The first two minutes are crucial in the second half and I feel like our kids came out and responded,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “If you look at us in the beginning to the middle of the season, we were missing a lot of layups and free throws. We’re still missing some layups, but we’ve done a better job on free throws.”
Jaelyn West had a big game for the Lady Wolves, finishing with a game-high 17 points.
“West played like a senior with her season on the line tonight,” Walling said. “I felt like they really came out with a lot of leadership and experience tonight. They’re laying a really good foundation for our program.”
Emma Niebruegge also had a good game, netting 15 and going 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. West Ridge overall went 25 of 30 from the charity stripe while Boone went 4 of 4.
Kyleigh Bacon had 16 to lead Daniel Boone — including going 4-of-4 from the field in the fourth — before fouling out of the game.
Overall, West Ridge shot 35.9% from the field. The Lady Trailblazers hit 40% of their attempts.
“(Emma) did a really good job of handling the pressure, getting by them and getting to the basket and free-throw line,” Walling said.
Allie Jordan had a massive third quarter, netting eight points and hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the lead out to 14 points. West Ridge forced nine turnovers in the third and finished the period on a 16-4 run.
“We struggle scoring, so any time that we get someone coming in hot like that, I’m very excited,” Walling said.
The Lady Wolves — specifically King signee West — had a big second quarter and grabbed a four-point halftime lead. West was 4 of 7 from the field and tallied nine points.
Both teams struggled to get anything going in the first quarter, much like the first two meetings. The Lady Wolves hit only two shots from the field and Boone nailed a trio.
Boone saw its season come to a close with a record of 11-17, but the future sure is bright for coach Beau Hauldren’s crew as only Savannah Jessee and Camryn Sarvis graduate.
“We call those two the ‘OGs’ because they were part of the original group in my first year,” Hauldren said. “There were seven to start and now there are two. This is not an easy place to play and everyone that I’ve ever coached will say that I’m not easy to play for. Those two are high-character girls and will go on to do great things.
“The future is bright for us if we get in the gym and get better. We’re offensively challenged and we’re going to talk about in our individual meetings what we’re going to do to get to that higher level.”