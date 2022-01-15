BLOUNTVILLE — A terribly difficult week ended in positive fashion for the West Ridge boys basketball team despite a 74-62 non-conference loss Saturday against mighty Morristown East.
Coming off a tough, three-point defeat at Daniel Boone and an agonizing 22-point waxing at David Crockett, the Wolves battled quite respectfully against the state’s second-ranked Class 4A team at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
“Last week (wins over Volunteer and Morristown West plus a well-played loss at the hands of state-ranked Dobyns-Bennett) was a great week, I mean a fantastic week,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “This week was a hard week, a difficult week. Tough times.
“We faced adversity and we had a real chance tonight to just surrender to a great team, a team that’s been together since the sixth grade and have been eyeing the state tournament for six years — not just five months. They toyed with us the first time we played (an 86-60 East win on Dec. 6). I don’t know how many people know what an effort our boys put on the floor tonight.”
However, the Hurricanes have won 21 of 22 games for many reasons.
In its latest victory, East overcame the continuous foul difficulties of 6-foot-10 senior Braden Ilic by riding the outstanding play of guards Micah Simpson and Kyle Cloninger.
The ultra-quick Simpson, a 6-1 senior who will play collegiately, scored 29 points and Cloninger, a coach’s son who’s just a sophomore, popped in 20 to keep the Wolves at bay.
Simpson, particularly, took over the game when East needed him most, converting 10 of 21 attempts from the floor and hitting seven of eight three throws. He also made two 3-point shots.
“To have a guy that, if you need a bucket, can go create for himself or create an opportunity for somebody else when defense collapses on him, he’s a special talent to have,” said third-year East coach Alden Collins. “He’s done a great job this year of making the right decisions.”
And Cloninger, who nailed two 3s along with Cooper Wright, showed he’s ready for prime time.
The pair more than compensated for the foul troubles of Ilic, who managed a dozen points.
“He (Cloninger) is a special talent, very smart, very heady player,” Collins said. “He shot the ball well today and it’s always a good day when he shoots it well.
“I thought our guys played very solid and played within ourselves, Sometimes it takes different things to win games. And I felt like our guys executed when it was necessary.”
East, which shot 55 percent from the field while committing 18 turnovers, led start to finish, running out to a 22-15 edge after one quarter and a 34-23 advantage at halftime.
The Hurricanes were up by as much as 52-32 with 1:49 left in the third period before West Ridge rallied a bit behind the play of Wade Witcher and some of his buddies.
Witcher scored half of his team-high 16 points in the final quarter to help the Wolves (12-9) draw to within 67-60 with 1:40 to play, but the Hurricanes simply had too much.
Hard-working Peyton Sams finished with 13 points for West Ridge and Jackson Dean added 11. Dean bagged three of the Wolves’ seven 3-point makes and Cooper Johnson buried two.
The Wolves, who have lost three straight games and four of their last five, shot 39 percent from the floor and committed 13 turnovers.
LADY WOLVES BITTEN
The West Ridge girls let one get away when Morristown East overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to claim a 46-44 nonconference victory, its second this season over the Lady Wolves.
The Lady Hurricanes, down by 10 points after just one period, got it done from long range, nailing seven of their eight made 3-pointers and outscoring West Ridge 29-17 after intermission.
West Ridge (13-8) managed to hit just two shots from beyond the arc.
Hudson Cloninger bagged three 3s and scored 11 points to pace East (7-11), which also got 11 points from Harmony Sullivan. Zoe Shelley made two 3-pointers as did Hailey Hall, who finished with a 10-point game.
West Ridge was led by the 11 points of Emma Niebruegge, but no teammate was able to reach double figures for the Lady Wolves, who have lost three straight and four of their last five.