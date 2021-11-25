West Ridge and David Crockett rolled in Wednesday’s late girls games at the 32nd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
The Lady Wolves dominated from the start in a 58-32 victory over Daniel Boone. The homestanding Lady Pioneers shut down Cherokee on the defensive end in a 53-27 win.
West Ridge took control early with a 16-4 lead after one quarter and a 33-14 halftime advantage. Allie Jordan was the leading scorer for the Lady Wolves (4-1) with 15 points. For the second straight game, she hit three shots beyond the 3-point arc.
“It was something we talked about with how we needed a good start against Boone,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “Allie Jordan has had a fantastic tournament so far and she’s someone you want on your team. She plays so hard. She’s knocking down shots, getting rebounds, doing everything we need her to do.”
Emma Niebruegge totaled 11 points and five assists, while her sister, Rachel, had four steals. Other leaders included Marleigh Pendleton with eight points, Fallon Taylor with seven points and Allison Lambert with seven rebounds. Jaelyn West had six points and six rebounds.
“I said at the beginning of the season we might get off to a slow start trying to mix everybody in,” Walling said. “I think everybody is buying in and playing the role we need them to. Everybody did a good job tonight.”
Although it was tough to score against a 2-3 zone which West Ridge ran a good portion of the contest, Kyleigh Bacon led Boone (2-2) with 11 points. Addison Dietz hit a pair of 3-point shots in the final quarter to end with six.
“I wasn’t really happy with the way we started, but we did get some young girls in there who played hard and that’s going to be good going forward,” Boone coach Beau Hauldren said. “We’re starting three sophomores at the guard positions. Kyleigh showed up for us in the second half. She got in the middle of their zone and was able to attack it.”
David Crockett 53, Cherokee 27
Trailing by four late in the first quarter, the Lady Pioneers (4-0) scored the next 14 points never looked back against the Lady Chiefs (2-2). After Cherokee had scored 60-plus points in its first three games, the emphasis was to lock down on the defensive end.
“Our goal was to hold them under 40 and we held them to 27,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “I had to get on them a little at halftime and I challenged them. They responded in the third quarter.”
Emily Trivette lef the way on the offensive end with a game-high 13 points. Kaylee Tester had 10 points including a trio of 3-point goals. The scoring was spread out with Kadence Fannon and Nora Walters each scoring eight points and freshman point guard Bella Ferguson with seven.
“Nora stayed in foul trouble the first three games and only played 10-15 minutes because of that. We were talking today and she was 16 of 22 from the field,” Gouge said. “It’s like she’s got to stay in the game and shoot more. But, I’m very proud because tonight was a true team defensive effort.”
Macy McDavid was the lone double-digit scorer for Cherokee with 10 points.
Crockett’s coach likes the matchup of new Big 5 Conference rivals in Saturday’s championship scheduled for 6 p.m.
“West Ridge is good, a very well-coached team too,” Gouge said. “They return nine starters from Central, South and North. It’s a big challenge and they’re a great team. We’re just happy that we’re playing at 6 o’clock on Saturday.”