MOSHEIM — Leyton Frye took care of business in the District 1-2A boys basketball tournament Tuesday night.
Frye scored 30 points, helping lift West Greene to a 66-46 win over Happy Valley on the Buffaloes’ home court.
Joshi Haase chipped in with 15 points for West Greene, which will play top-seeded Chuckey-Doak in the semifinals Friday at Daniel Boone at 6 p.m. Johnson County meets South Greene in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m.
It was a season-ending loss for the Warriors, who were led in scoring by James Murray with 13. Landon Babb chipped in with 11 points.
Sullivan East 85, Mt. Mission 44
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley dropped five trey balls on Mt. Mission and finished with 33 points in the runaway regular season win.
Three other Patriots players — Logan Murray (11), Braden Standbridge (10), Corbin Dickenson (10) — reached double figures in scoring. East built a 49-28 lead by halftime.
Mt. Mission got 11 points from Naol Muleta and 10 from Jacob Peters.
Knox Catholic 83, Providence 67
KNOXVILLE — Presley Patterson gunned in 24 points to pace the Irish to the win over the Knights.
Blue Cain totaled 21 points while B.J. Edwards added 17 points. A 23-13 third-quarter advantage turned the tide.
For Providence, Thomas Messimer led the way with 19 points and five 3-pointers. Jayme Peay added 12.
GIRLS
Chuckey-Doak 44, Johnson Co. 25
AFTON — In the elimination game of the District 1-2A tournament, Saniah Atchison scored 16 points to lead the Lady Black Knights to the win.
Brookanna Hutchins led Johnson County with 13 points. The Lady Longhorns finished the season with a record of 0-24.