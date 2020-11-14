BULLS GAP — Ricky Weiss created nightmares for his opposition Friday the 13th in the opening night of the Crate Late Model national championships at Volunteer Speedway.
The Canadian racer, a Super Late Model racer and 2020 World of Outlaws Series runner-up, pulled off a slide job over Zach Sise on lap 9 and led the rest of the 50-lap feature to earn the $5,000-to-win prize. With 74 Crate Late Model teams and drivers showing up, Weiss was the fastest of the bunch with a lap of 13.300 seconds around the 4/10-mile clay oval.
He won his heat race, but Knoxville driver Sise jumped out to the lead at the start. Sise held on through the first restart before Weiss, driving the black No. 7, made the winning pass. He maintained a lead as the two drivers worked through traffic before Sise was eliminated with electrical issues on lap 30.
It left Welshan, who beat Weiss the previous Saturday to win Volunteer Speedway’s Fall Brawl, as his main competition. Weiss, the Headingly, Manitoba driver, fended off multiple challenges from Welshan in the black No. 01 machine over the second half of the race.
Trevor Sise, who recently won the American Crate All-Star Series title, finished third, while Drew Kennedy of Wartburg and Aaron Guinn of Russellville rounded out the top five.
Jimmy Owens, the “Newport Nightmare” who recently won his fourth Lucas Oil Super Late Model national championship, finished sixth. Seven of the top 10 were East Tennessee racers against a field of drivers from 12 states and Canada. Tyler Smith of Kingsport was the only Tri-Cities racer to advance to the A-Main. He finished 17th in the white No. 32 machine.
CLASSIC CHAOS
Michael Millsap of Knoxville outran Johnson City driver Charles Bates to win the Classic division race after leaders Josh Chesney and Bobby Mays wrecked with two laps to go.
Chesney set the fast time in qualifying, but Jonesborough racer Mays pressured him throughout the race, finally making the pass on the low side between turns 1 and 2 on lap 18. Going into turn three, Chesney drove hard on the inside and both drivers crashed into the outside wall.
A furious Mays drove his car into the back of Chesney’s machine at the entry of the pits off turn four. Track officials separated the drivers, who were both disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Tim Bounds, Marcus Mays and Shane Taylor rounded out the top five.
STREET STOCK
Logan Hickey of Morristown led flag-to-flag in his No. 7 Camaro to win over the No. 79 Camaro of David Trent. Donovan Long, Colby Long and Logan Cobb took positions three through five.
Saturday’s schedule of races were highlighted by heat races and a $15,000-to-win, 100-lap Crate Late Model feature. Other features were scheduled for the Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified and Front Wheel Drive classes.