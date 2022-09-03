Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books, and it provided plenty of information.
Here’s a look at how Friday and Saturday’s action, the first week of region play, revealed where teams stand.
The Hilltoppers didn’t look overpowering against Elizabethton before getting run over by Anderson County.
But this was a completely different team in Week 3. In Friday’s 49-7 win over West Ridge, quarterback Jaysahn Swartz showed what head coach Stacy Carter must have seen from him heading into the season. The offensive line was rocking and firing, and the defense brought the big hits consistently.
Nobody is crowning the Hilltoppers as Region 1-6A champs, but teams shouldn’t dismiss that possibility.
That includes Dobyns-Bennett, even though the Indians continued their total domination of opponents with a 42-14 thrashing of Morristown East. D-B didn’t provide new information this week, just more proof that it came to play this season.
Morristown West has re-emerged from hibernation. The 31-9 controlling of David Crockett proves the Trojans are a legitimate threat to challenge Daniel Boone for the title.
But the Trailblazers put on another show with Saturday’s 70-7 win over Cherokee.
Like last year, Greeneville is the cream of the crop in terms of Region 1-4A.
That doesn’t mean Elizabethton needs to hang it up, because the Cyclones closed a giant gap last year and wound up winning in the state quarterfinals. But the Cyclones must find a way to manufacture a few big plays. They barely moved the ball against an impressive Greene Devils’ defense in a 21-0 loss.
Chuckey-Doak flexed its muscles in a 39-6 pounding of Johnson County on Thursday.
The Black Knights posed a challenge to Unicoi County anyway, but the threat level was enhanced by this runaway win.
South Greene’s early season offensive struggles were schedule related.
The Rebels put up 34 points against Happy Valley in a shutout win, and confirmed they will be the lone voice in trying to keep Hampton from winning the title.
Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986.
