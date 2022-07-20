Wednesday marked a special anniversary in American history. It was also the date of a milestone victory at Bristol Motor Speedway.
July 20, 1969, is best known for astronaut Neil Armstrong’s famous phrase, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” as he became the first man to set foot on the moon.
Earlier that day, two giants of NASCAR combined to win the 1969 Volunteer 500 on the world’s most famous short track. David Pearson, driving the No. 17 Holman-Moody Ford, dodged an eight-car pileup early in the race and won by three laps over runner-up Bobby Isaac in a Dodge.
With the July sun beating down on a Sunday afternoon, it made for brutally hot conditions. The cars had no power steering and the drivers had no cool suits. It was a stern test of man and machine, common for one to call upon a relief driver at Bristol in those days.
What made it remarkable was who filled in for Pearson. It was none other than his biggest rival, Richard Petty, whose No. 43 Ford had fallen out of the race after just 60 laps with a busted radiator.
Although the two were in a tight points battle that Pearson eventually won, Petty got in the No. 17 car on lap 100 and drove it the next 155 laps. Pearson, who was battling the flu that weekend, returned to the car at that point and drove the rest of the way.
In reporter Bob Hopson’s account of the race in the Johnson City Press, Pearson said, “There was nothing wrong when I left the race. I knew I had to have some relief so I got Richard before someone else could get to him.”
Not only did Petty help out, his brother Maurice also moved over to help out Pearson’s crew.
Easily each other’s greatest rival, Petty held a 290-261 advantage over Pearson in head-to-head matchups over 551 races. Pearson held the 33-30 advantage in races where they finished 1-2.
Of course, they’re the two winningest drivers in NASCAR history with 200 wins for Petty and 105 for Pearson.
Petty was a seven-time champion, while Pearson won three championships in only four full seasons as a driver. Pearson has the better winning percentage, although Petty owns most of the major NASCAR records.
Back to the 1969 Volunteer 500, all three of the top drivers used relief drivers. Bobby Allison, who had gotten in the big crash, served as the relief driver for Bobby Isaac.
Cale Yarborough, who started on the pole in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Mercury but fell out with engine trouble, was the relief driver for third-place Donnie Allison. Yes, the same Donnie Allison with whom he clashed at the 1979 Daytona 500.
Even more remarkable, the younger Allison brother had rallied from a last-place starting position to move up to third in the 32-driver field.
Only 10 of the 32 drivers who started the race would finish. Pearson passed LeeRoy Yarborough, the winner of that season’s Daytona 500, for the lead on lap 358 when Yarbrough in the No. 98 Junior Johnson-owned Ford, fell out of the race with engine failure.
Pearson picked up an additional 44 points over Petty that day on his way to the championship. Urban legend has it that Henley Gray quit the race in the No. 19 Ford after 206 laps so he could get home in time to watch the moon landing.
On a local note, Jonesborough resident G.C. Spencer finished 18th in the race in the No. 49 Plymouth.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
The NASCAR Weekly Racing Series cranks back up at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night after an eventful program on July 15.
Three-time track champion Kres VanDyke continues to be unstoppable in the Late Model Stock division at the 3/8-mile concrete track with his seventh straight win. He boosted his points lead over Brad Housewright, Brad Teague, defending track champion Nik Williams and Rick Pannell.
Friday’s schedule includes twin Street Stock races, a 60-lap Late Model Stock features and races for the Sportsman, Mod 4 and Pure 4 classes.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with practice, qualifying and then racing around 8 p.m.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
The Coeburn, Virginia track hosts Southeast Mowing Night at the Pine on Saturday.
Qualifying starts at 5 p.m. for the Pure 4, Pure Street, Mod 4 and Lonesome Pine Late Model classes. Pre-race ceremonies take place at 6:45 p.m. with racing on the 3/8-mile asphalt oval to begin at 7 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Volunteer Speedway announced Monday the “Back the Gap Summer Series” races scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed. The Friday race has been moved to Friday, Aug. 19. The Saturday race will now be contested Friday, Sept. 30.
The next races at the 4/10-mile clay oval in Bulls Gap are scheduled for Friday, July 29.
BRISTOL DRAGWAY
Gage Wilson from Oklahoma City won his second straight and third overall NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals at Bristol Dragway. Wilson edged Blountville’s Landon Shipley in the 15-year-old semifinals and Massachusetts racer Kyle Rice in the final.
Dylan Moore from Hanover, Pennsylvania, won the 16-17 age bracket, beating Texas racer Graeme Rufenacth by just .001 second in the final. Rufenacth was going for the sweep after winning the Western Conference Finals title recently.
Other winners included: Conor Cleary (4), Kaden Pruett (13), Douglas Hughes (12), Ayden Tilghman (11), Gavin Cramer (10), Evan Bryning (6-9).
With the Jr. Dragster finals out of the way, the DER Bracket Series returns this weekend to Thunder Valley. Friday is a test-and-tune with races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s races are for the Tennessee State Championships.
CHEROKEE AND TWIN VALLEY
A pair of youth racers in town for the big Bristol Junior Dragster event made their way to Cherokee Race Park last Saturday night.
Dylan Moody from El Paso, Texas won the final over Sarah Kidd from Tuscon, Arizona.
Allen Byrd from Church Hill capture the Pro (Box) victory, while Justin Davis was the winner over brother Jason Davis in the No Box final round.
Cherokee Race Park has a special race scheduled Friday with drivers split up into four separate teams. There’s also a test-and-tune along with the gamblers race. Regular bracket racing is scheduled for Saturday at the 1/8-mile Rogersville drag strip.
Twin River Raceway, the former Coeburn Dragway, is scheduled to return to action July 30 with the Double Chaos Event.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Three riders posted top-two finishes in last Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross races at Cathey’s Creek MX in Forest City, North Carolina.
Maddex Rhudy from Mountain City was the winner in the 51cc, 4-6 Stock class. Aiken Milhorn from Limestone was runner-up in the 65cc Beginner class and Chris Furches from Jonesborough finished second in ATV Amateur.
The Hot Summer Nights Series returns to I-81 Motorsports Park on July 30.