ABINGDON, Va. — Glenrochie Country Club will again be the site of the Bill Webster Junior Championship, a tournament organizers have fashioned after the Masters from the start.
The third edition of the tournament will be held May 14-15 at the 64-year-old club.
The winner in each age group receives a green jacket. Instead of a Masters logo on a blazer, this one comes with the Glenrochie logo on a letterman’s jacket.
“It’s really taken off,” Glenrochie pro Euggie Jones said. “The nostalgia and the appeal of being a major mirroring the Masters have really gotten people’s interest.”
Like the Masters, the tournament kicks off with a par-3 competition the day before the first round. The Kirk Nairn Par-3 Championship is named in honor of the former Abingdon High School golfer who was killed in a car crash in 2019.
A champions dinner will also be held after the par-3 event.
The tournament is named after Bill Webster, the club’s first pro. Webster, who comes from a family of golf pros, was Glenrochie’s top man when the club opened in 1958 and served 32 years. He was also a member at Glenrochie after his retirement.
Each high school player in the tournament can apply for one of the $1,000 scholarships that will be awarded after the final round concludes. Winners will be picked based on their academic and athletic achievements in addition to community service. One scholarship will be awarded to a boy and one to a girl.
The high school groups will play two days of 18 holes each while the middle schoolers will play two rounds of nine.
Church Hill’s Jon Wes Lovelace is the defending boys high school champion. He won last year’s tournament by 13 strokes. There will be a new girls champion this year as last year’s winner Noelia Adkins of Bristol is playing at the University of Tampa.
The entry is $140 for high schoolers and $70 for the middle school golfers. Each player receives a dozen Titleist Pro-V1s, FootJoy apparel, lunch both days and playing privileges at Glenrochie and use of the range during the week of the tournament each day after 4 p.m.
“The membership has really opened up for this event,” Jones said. “They really support it. It’s a way for us to highlight our club and get some local kids great exposure.”