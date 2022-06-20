It’s going to be a different task for Ray Webb with Unicoi County softball, but he said he believes he’s ready for the challenge.
He takes over from the ultra-successful Grady Lingerfelt, who coached Unicoi to 626 wins, 13 district titles, eight region championships, and the 2009 Class AA state title.
Those are big shoes to fill, but Webb has the advantage of working with Lingerfelt for many of those years. Webb has been with the program for 15 seasons, including the last seven as an assistant coach.
“Of course you are nervous about it, but you look forward to the challenge,” Webb said. “I’m very excited about it. I’ve coached softball for 24 years, all the way from teeball through high school. It’s an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to it. I hope to get Lady Blue Devils softball where it was.”
Unicoi County finished with a below-.500 record this past season, and didn’t make it to the region tournament for the first time in over two decades. But there are returning players for 2023, including pitcher Cami Peterson. Also, shortstop Destiny Bridges will return after missing most of her junior season with an injury.
And the Lady Blue Devils are getting incoming help for the program.
“The middle school team won the state title, so there is talent coming up to the system,” Webb said. “Hopefully we can make the most of that talent.”
Webb said the area most needed for improvement is defense.
“We’ve got to get better,” Webb said.
Making the change from assistant to head coach is going to be another part of the challenge, Webb said.
“The biggest difference to me is when you are an assistant you’re there during the season, but as head coach it’s something every other day,” Webb said. “I’m going from a four-month job to a 12-month job. You’re going to meetings with parents and players, dealing with uniforms and schedules, and in Erwin we have to take care of the field, year round.
“In the past Grady did a lot of that, which was great. I realize what he did. But I have assistant coaches — Tanya Chavez and Glenn Wright — who I will rely on a lot.”