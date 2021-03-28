BRISTOL — Heavy rains forced the postponement of Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race for the NASCAR Cup Series and the Pinty’s Truck Race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to Monday.
The Pinty’s Truck Race will be televised at noon on FS1. The Food City Dirt Race is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and broadcast on FOX.
BMS sent out a press release Sunday at 12:19 p.m. saying the race had been postponed due to safety concerns surrounding Sullivan County flood warnings and continued rain.
All tickets for the Food City Dirt Race will be honored at the gate at 4 p.m.
Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt ticket holders are able to use their existing tickets for their reserved seat for the Truck race and will be allowed to stay for the Cup race pending potential relocation for social distancing. Tickets will not be sold at the gate on Monday.
The Speedway Motorsports weather guarantee is in effect for ticketholders who cannot attend either race.
Updated BMS schedule
Monday, March 29
10:00 a.m. — Parking Lots Open
11:00 a.m. — Spectator Gates Open
Noon — Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series)
2-3:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on FOX
4:00 p.m. — Food City Dirt Race (NASCAR Cup Series)