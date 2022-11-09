Started in the Tri-Cities in 1988, the World Boxing Federation makes its return to the area Dec. 3 as the sanctioning body for the WBF American cruiserweight championship fight between Donelei Bendetto and Dustin Long.
After Bendetto won an eight-round decision over Long in July to win the Tennessee state and USBF cruiserweight titles, they have rescheduled a 10-round fight at Happy Valley High School that was originally set for Saturday night. This time, the WBF American belt has been added as the organization looks to get its foothold back in the United States.
The WBF was founded in 1988 by Bristol Motor Speedway founder Larry Carrier and Ron Scalf served as president for eight years, traveling to all 50 states and 40 countries. The WBF dissolved in 2004, but was re-established in 2009.
It’s still a viable organization internationally with South African Howard Goldberg having served as president since 2014. Wanting to make a comeback in the States, they named Scalf as the North American commissioner for the WBF.
Scalf, an Elizabethton native, sees the Tri-Cities as the perfect place to have a WBF title fight in the U.S.
“Larry and I started the WBF in Bristol. Ironically, the first bouts are going to be in my hometown,” Scalf said. “Over the years, I enjoyed our association with the Bristol Sports Arena, the Saturday night Fights. I think the Tri-Cities are perfect to bring the WBF, a high level of boxing, back.”
For Scalf, personally, it’s an opportunity to get back in the sport he loves. He previously served as vice president and general manager at BMS, but ultimately chose boxing over NASCAR. During his time as WBF President, the organization had fights on HBO, Showtime and numerous European broadcasts.
The Strikefest 11 card also features Knoxville fighter Kenneth Council (11-6) against South Carolina boxer Vaughn Williams (9-1). Jason King, a Knoxville fighter better known for his success in the MMA cage, will face off with Javier Frazier. Johnson City fighter Kemper Johnson is also featured on the card.
“I think if you’re going to do it right, you have to present a quality card for the boxing fan. It’s a good event that I’m glad to be a part of. I think it will be a good night and I hope we fill the gym at Happy Valley.”
Long, a former Happy Valley basketball player for the legendary coach Charlie Bayless, made his pro boxing debut against Dameon Melton at the gym in 2015. Also a champion MMA fighter, Long’s best-known moment in the ring was a 2019 knockout of Marsellos Wilder, the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.
The rematch with Bendetto, a boxer out of Woodbridge, Virginia, is shaping up to be another competitive bout.
“This is not going to be an easy fight. I could see it going the distance again,” Scalf said. “These guys are good technicians. On paper, it looks like another even fight.”