Ron Scalf

Started in the Tri-Cities in 1988, the World Boxing Federation makes its return to the area Dec. 3 as the sanctioning body for the WBF American cruiserweight championship fight between Donelei Bendetto and Dustin Long.

After Bendetto won an eight-round decision over Long in July to win the Tennessee state and USBF cruiserweight titles, they have rescheduled a 10-round fight at Happy Valley High School that was originally set for Saturday night. This time, the WBF American belt has been added as the organization looks to get its foothold back in the United States.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

