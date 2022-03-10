Thursday’s TSSAA Class A state girls basketball quarterfinals at the Murphy Center.
The Lady Highlanders (21-10) hit 10-for-41 field goals (24.4 percent) and were 3 for 16 from 3-point range.
“They altered us inside the paint because of their size, but we couldn’t make an outside shot,” Cloudland coach Matt Birchfield said. “We had some good looks early, but couldn’t hit anything. Down here, you have to make some because everybody at the state tournament is so good.”
Cloudland, which was making its seventh state tournament appearance, is still looking for its first win there. No player reached double figures as Karah Fields and Ella Benfield topped the Lady ’Landers with eight points each.
Wayne County (34-4) took advantage of Cloudland’s cold shooting and opened up a 31-13 halftime lead. The Lady Wildcats were led by junior point guard Lauren Bryant with 15 points and four assists.
Senior forward Savanna McClain had 10 points and eight rebounds, while Blair Baugus finished with 10 points and three steals.
Taking advantage of their size, Wayne County held a 32-23 rebounding edge. Tied 7-7 in the first quarter, the Lady Wildcats went on an 11-1 run to end the period. Cloudland closed within seven points early in the second quarter, only to see Wayne County push the lead back to double digits soon after.
Other Cloudland leaders included Saharra McKinney with five assists and Benfield with five steals. While a disappointing game Thursday, it was a solid season overall for the Lady ’Landers, who stayed after their loss to watch other teams play.
“The kids worked hard to get down here and be in the final eight,” Birchfield said. “I'm real proud of them and it’s great what they’ve accomplished. The younger kids wanted to hang around and see more games. They want to improve and see the things we need to get better at before next year.”
McKenzie 58, North Greene 44
Bailey Auvenshine posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Rebels (29-2) over the Lady Huskies (25-13). Dani Dyer added 13 points for McKenzie.
Shelby Davenport had 14 points and seven rebounds for North Greene. Hailee English scored 12 points and Brooklyn Anderson grabbed nine rebounds.