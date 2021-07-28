Blayton Watson will make a much anticipated return to the boxing ring Saturday night as he headlines the fight card at Holiday Inn in Johnson City.
In his first professional fight in six years, the Johnson City boxer (6-0, 3 KOs) will face Courtney McCleave (2-9), a fighter out of North Carolina, in a light heavyweight main event.
Both were winners the last time they fought at the Holiday Inn. It was Watson’s last fight, a unanimous decision over Tiwon Taylor in May 2015. McCleave won by unanimous decision over Jason Kelly in 2016.
Watson, a 6-foot-1 southpaw, was a highly successful amateur, winning the USA Junior Olympic title in Michigan in 2007 as a heavyweight. His pro career was put on hold after suffering a knee injury while training with some Mixed Martial Arts fighters.
He explained the injury led to him putting on weight. Later with work responsibilities taking him on the road, he seriously considered giving up the sport. But, the love of the ring proved to be too much.
“Everybody was asking if I was going to fight again,” Watson said. “During that time, I didn’t completely take off and I started getting back in shape. I still have the love of the sport. Now, I’ve just opened my own gym. This gives me the motivation to go every day and fuels the fire to keep going in the sport.”
Watson enjoys training a new generation of fighters at the new B-Hive Boxing Gym located on East Main Street. There are currently 13 boys in the program with a goal of increasing the number between 20-30. Now 29, Watson knows he’s at a crossroads as far as his own boxing future.
“I’m going to do what I can while I can,” he said. “It’s one of those now or never situations. I’ve been training pretty hard. We will see what he (McCleave) has got. I’ve been training hard for this fight.”
Unfortunately, an injury sidelined former WBC United States champion Robert Hall Jr., who was scheduled to be in the co-main event. Still, the card features six more fights including a pair of undefeated welterweights
Avious Griffin, a Knoxville-based fighter who has won all five of his professional bouts by knockout, will face Tyler Haden in a welterweight bout. Calvin Early and Satario Holdbrooks will clash in a heavyweight showdown. Malik Jackson will put his undefeated record on the line in another welterweight fight with Eric Anderson.
Three other bouts make up the card with bell time for the first bout scheduled for 7 p.m.