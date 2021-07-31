Blayton Watson returned to the boxing ring in impressive fashion with a third-round knockout of veteran Courtney McCleave to headline Saturday night’s 46 Eleven fight card at Holiday Inn.
The Johnson City southpaw, in his first pro fight since 2015, landed several hard shots throughout the cruiserweight fight.
He finally dropped McCleave with a wicked body shot to score the knockout
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better other than a first-round knockout,” Watson said. “He was pretty tough. I hit him with some good hard shots and he wasn’t going down. You can’t look for the knockout all the time. Sometimes, they have to come to you.
“I knew I just had to be patient. I kept on working my hooks and uppercuts.”
Watson (7-0, 4 KOs) won the USA Junior Olympic title as an amateur heavyweight in 2007. Back in training, he wants to get down to super middleweight, which he feels is his best fighting weight.
“I’ve been working hard, running five miles every day and swimming,” Watson said. “Now, I’m going to get me a nutritionist and get back to 168 (pounds), the weight I’m more comfortable at. I’m coming back to that super middleweight class to take titles.”
SOUTHPAW SWEEP
With Watson leading the way, left-handed fighters went undefeated on the night.
Olwatilehin Akeredolu, a Houston fighter of Nigerian descent, won all four rounds in a unanimous decision over North Carolina fighter David Ratliff in their super middleweight bout.
Akeredolu, a tall, strong southpaw, pinned Ratliff (3-6) against the ropes multiple times in the bout. He dropped Ratliff twice — with the first one stopped for a possible low blow. He didn’t let up on the pressure, winning 40-36 on all the judges’ scorecards.
Malik “Action” Jackson, a quick-handed southpaw out of Washington, D.C. (3-0, 3 KOs), scored two knockdowns on his way to a second-round TKO over Michigan fighter Eric Anderson in their super featherweight bout.
Anderson, making his professional debut, was a game opponent. He absorbed several hard shots both to the body and head before his corner threw in the towel with 1:09 left in the second round. Jackson, a touted prospect, has simple goals moving forward.
“I just want to keep fighting, keep winning, so stay tuned,” he said.
Jonathan “Hollywood” Smith scored two knockdowns, landing a barrage of punches each time to knock Onderis Dickey through the ropes in the night’s opening bout for the catchweight division. The fight was stopped at 2:43 of round one as a technical knockout.
Smith (7-1), a rugged boxer out of South Bend, Indiana, extended his win streak to seven fights, connecting on several hard left hooks. It was the professional debut for Dickey (0-1), a Michigan fighter, who found himself trapped against the ropes with little chance to counterpunch before the referee stopped it.