Down goes Frazier. Down goes Frazier.

Johnson City boxer Blayton Watson remained undefeated Saturday in a six-round light heavyweight fight where he knocked down opponent Javier Frazier five times on his way to a unanimous decision.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video