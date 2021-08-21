KINGSPORT — Nik Williams and Brad Housewright emerged as winners of twin NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model Stock features Friday at Kingsport Speedway in perhaps the most action-packed night of the season.
Williams, driver of the black No. 32 Chevrolet, powered to the win in the first of the 35-lap races around the 3/8-mile concrete oval. It was his division-leading ninth win of the season as he increased his points lead in a bid for a second championship in three years.
Wayne Hale raced to a second-place finish with Housewright third.
With the finishers inverted for the second 35-lapper, Williams charged through the field and took the lead from Derek Lane with three laps to go. However, the leaders tangled and Williams had to go to the back of the pack again. He charged back to a third-place finish.
“I had to start last and it took a while to get to second,” Williams said. “The leader was about a straightaway out. We caught him and was racing hard. He got into me and spun me out. We had to go to the back again, but I was able to come back to third. It just sucks that we didn’t pull off the sweep because we had the car to do it.”
Meanwhile, Housewright was in the right place at the right time and raced to his second win of the year. He held on to the top spot on a final restart as Hale again finished second.
“The spotter was telling me I needed to get in there (turn 1) clean and get off (turn) 2 good and hard,” Housewright said. “We had to keep Wayne on the outside so I could go on around him off four. We want to the races the rest of the year and we’re working hard to get there.”
Part of that hard work included Housewright and his crew changing all the shocks and springs on his white No. 88 Chevrolet prior to Friday night's races.
PURE 4
The Pure 4 divisions also ran twin features with Bucky Smith winning a drag race over Keith Helton to the checkered flag. It was the third win of the season for the Kingsport driver in the black No. 99 machine. Helton finished second with Billy Byington taking the other podium spot.
Bruce Crumbley, driving the blue No. 33 machine, made a last-second pass of Helton for his first win of the year. Helton and Byington again finished in the second and third positions.
MOD 4
Dennis Arnold added to the night’s excitement, making contact with Kevin Canter coming to the white flag and rolling on to the victory. It was the third win of the season for Arnold, driving the No. 71 Chevrolet.
Before Canter could reel his mount back in, Billy Duty got by him to take second. Canter went on to finish third.
SPORTSMAN
Rusty Clendenin passed Derek Lane for the lead and went on to score his seventh Sportsman victory of the season in the white No. 27 Chevrolet. Kevin Wolfe, who started at the back of the field in his black No. 17 Chevrolet, charged past Lane to take second. Lane, in the white No. 9 Dodge, finished third.
PURE STREET
In one of the closest finishes in speedway history, Billy Walters edged Rob Austin by inches to win the Pure Street feature.
The photo finish resulted in the third win of the season for Walters in the black No. 28 Chevrolet. Points leader Jay Swecker posted another solid finish in third.