Tennessee point guard B.J. Edwards was glad to be back where it began Saturday morning.
The 6-foot-3 freshman returned to Johnson City to host his first-ever basketball camp at Providence Academy. Edwards grew up in Johnson City before moving to Knoxville, where attended high school.
He played four years at Knox Catholic, where he finished with 2,240 career points and averages of 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, five assists and 2.5 steals per game.
In his sophomore season, he led the Irish to the school’s first-ever state championship over Briarcrest Christian, which featured former Vol Kennedy Chandler. In 2021, Edwards was named Division II Mr. Basketball as he led Catholic back to the state semifinals.
As a senior, he led Catholic back to the state championship game with 23 points and 13 rebounds in a semifinal win over previously undefeated Brentwood Academy.
Several factors went into him choosing the Vols. Although his uncle Brad was a huge Florida fan, he encouraged B.J. to go where his heart led him. Edwards enjoyed the overall atmosphere at Tennessee, feeling comfortable with both the coaches and players.
“When you make that choice, it’s having a good, strong relationship with the coaches and fitting in with the players,” Edwards said. “I would say it’s 50/50. It’s exciting to go to Tennessee where I want to win as many games as we can.”
Edwards is the son of former ETSU running back Brian Edwards and Johnson City native Tiffany Greenlee. He said Providence Academy coach Damon Johnson and new Happy Valley coach Shane Williams, both former Vols players, were also big influences in him choosing UT.
“Damon has had a big influence on me. He’s the guy who coached me when I first started playing travel basketball,” Edwards said. “I didn’t like basketball at first, but he made me like it. He’s played a big role in my life — as has Shane, who is my cousin. They’ve taught me a lot.”
That being said, he feels there’s much more to learn. The Vols are coming off their first SEC tournament championship since 1979. They finished 27-8 last season, making it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. After getting in the gym with his new teammates, Edwards sees plenty of areas for improvement.
“I need to work on everything. At the college level, it’s harder to defend, so I’ve been working on my defense a lot,” he said. “Playing with guys like Zakai (Zeigler), Santiago (Vescovi) and Tyreke (Key), guarding them every day, it’s going to help me. Those guys are so fast compared to high school guys. The first week of practice, it was really hard — but it’s gotten better.”
Edwards, who plans on majoring in communications at UT, used that experience as a point of emphasis to the young players. He and the other instructors like Johnson were telling the kids to take any criticism as constructive and take that to work on their games. Also, don’t forget why you’re playing sports in the first place.
“I’m looking for the kids from the Tri-Cities area to come out here and have fun,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t able do a camp like this when I was younger. I want the kids to see what it takes to get better, have the work ethic, but have fun at the same time.”
Edwards, who was recruited to Tennessee by current ETSU coach Desmond Oliver, was the No. 14-ranked player nationally at his position when he committed to the Vols. Since making that decision, he’s received loads of support from folks in the Tri-Cities.
“Anywhere I go somebody says, ‘Go Vols.’ Yesterday, I was at the gas station and they came up to me talking about the Vols,” he said. “It’s really exciting.”