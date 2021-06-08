ELIZABETHTON — Preparations are underway for the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament and the event’s organizers might have a surprise or two up their sleeves.
Longtime tournament director Mike Matheson hinted Tuesday during a news conference announcing the event that the course might play a little different this year. The big hitters — a number that includes a majority of the championship field — manage to reach many of the four par-5 holes in two shots, leading to the occasional eagle and numerous easy birdies.
“They hit it a mile,” Matheson said.
One change that might be used will be to lengthen the 550-yard sixth hole by 40 yards or so. The opportunity became available when a pine tree near the red tees on No. 3 fell, leaving a gap from there directly to the sixth hole. The tee might be placed there for at least one day, most likely the final round.
In the past, the 18th hole has been lengthened by using the back tee box from the second hole, adding some 50 yards.
With those changes in mind, Matheson still wants to see the low scores the tournament usually provides. Last year was an aberration when Chance Taylor became the first champion to not have a round in the 60s and win with a total of six under par.
Cayman Ratliff holds the tournament scoring record of 200, 16 under par, set in his runaway win in 2014. The single-round record is 62, set by Nick York on his way to victory in 2010.
“I definitely like to set it up to score,” Matheson said. “When people play good they come back. And when they play good, they remember it.”
The 27th annual tournament will be held June 25-27 at Elizabethton Golf Course.
The entry fee is $165 ($115 for Elizabethton members) and includes three tournament rounds, one practice round, carts, range balls, tee gift and lunch each day.
Call the pro shop at (423) 542-8051 for entry info.
LAST YEAR
Five players each had a makeable putt to get to six under par and only Taylor made it.
“We had a fantastic finish,” Matheson said. “We were planning on a playoff. We’ve only had two in our history.”
The tournament paid out $13,500 in merchandise last year.
Registration is underway and entry forms have been mailed out to people on the course’s mailing list.
A YEAR IN
Rey Padilla, Elizabethton’s pro and general manager, was two days into the job last year when the ETA was held.
“It definitely seems like a year and a half ago,” Padilla said. “It’s gone by fast. It was nice to see such a strong, supportive community that stands behind such an important event and the love that people have, not only for the golf club, but the tournament.”
IMPROVEMENTS COMING?
Bill Greene, the tournament’s’ major sponsor and the man after whom the tournament is named, hinted at some improvements that could be coming to the course. During the news conference, he spoke about a movement to work with the city of Elizabethton to have a new irrigation system and new cart paths, both of which are desperately needed, installed at the course.
“If they can focus a little bit on the irrigation system out here and we get some professional cart paths put down in the right places, this is a sleeping gem,” Greene said. “Then you can see this thing, it would really bloom then.”
When asked how much influence he planned to use to help get the projects done, Greene answered: “As much as needed. … We’ve got to have it. We’ll get that done.”