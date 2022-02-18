Mike Smith has been to the pinnacle of football, winning a Super Bowl ring, but these days, the former East Tennessee State linebacker and NFL coach has a more casual relationship with the sport he loves.
“I’m a fan,” Smith said Friday at the Johnson City Holiday Inn before the Souper Bowl for the Hungry, the Salvation Army’s annual fund-raising event. “I enjoy the heck out of going to ballgames.”
Smith wasn’t talking about just any ballgames. He makes it clear he’s an ETSU man all the way through.
“I probably caught the majority of the games this year and it’s a pleasure to be able to see that product that ETSU was able to put on the football field,” said Smith, who played for ETSU from 1977-81 and was the team’s defensive MVP twice. “It's been a wonderful season. That venue that Dr. (Brian) Nolan and Doc Sander have been able to bring in from the ground up in a very short time and to have the success that they’ve had and to have a stadium where you can have that kind of atmosphere, it’s just wonderful.
“It’s a great stadium and it’s a great venue to watch ballgames. My team is the ETSU Buccaneers. I can tell you that people ask ‘Who’s your favorite team?’ And I tell them the ETSU Buccaneers, the Bucs,”
Smith gained most of his notoriety as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, where he worked for seven years. He was the Associated Press NFL coach of the year in 2008 and the Sporting News coach of the year three times. He’s still the all-time leader in wins as the Falcons coach with 66.
“It’s an honor to lead men,” Smith said. “It’s an honor to lead an organization in a city in a city like Atlanta. It’s a great city and it was a great run. Unfortunately, we didn’t win enough games there at the end and in the NFL if you don’t win enough games, then you get an opportunity to go do something else.”
It was with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens that Smith was part of a Super Bowl champion. He was a defensive assistant on what he calls the best defense in NFL history.
“Arguably it is the greatest defense in all of football,” he said. “You know there are a number of parameters that people will try to use to say what the best defense in history is. We play the game and we keep score. We held our opponents to 165 points. So in my book, that’s the best defense in history.
“People want to say it’s the Chicago Bears or the ’75 Steelers, but nobody did it as well in terms of keeping people out of the end zone than the 2000 Ravens and I’m very proud to be a part of that team and part of that organization.”
Smith also spent time as the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator and ended his career in 2018 after three years as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive coordinator.
“I had to go through a time period where I didn’t really want to watch the game,” he said of his post-retirement years. “I’m not a big fan of watching it football on TV. I’m a big fan of watching it in person.”
Even though his career took him all over North America — he played one season for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the Canadian Football League before turning to coaching — Smith never lost his appreciation for Johnson City, where he moved to play college football from his home in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“It was very integral in my growth going from a young man to an adult,” he said of Johnson City. “So much that I make my home here about half of the year. This is a great community. I told my wife when I asked her to marry me, I said I’m probably going to end up in Johnson City, Tennessee. I said if that’s an issue, we need to talk about it now. And through the years of coming here, she’s fallen in love with this community.”