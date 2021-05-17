BRISTOL — Science Hill’s tennis team picked up right where it left off.
Playing at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center for the second time in a week, the Hilltoppers took home a bunch of hardware Monday at the Large Schools Regional.
Griffen Nickels won the boys’ singles championship, while Om Patel and Daniel Haddadin teamed to win the boys’ doubles championship and Allie Knox and Leah McBride won the girls’ doubles titles. They’re all headed to the state tournament in Murfreesboro.
Nickels beat Tennessee High’s Hagan Oakley 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in an entertaining final that featured high quality tennis on both sides of the net. It was Nickels’ third win in four matches this year against Oakley, a good friend and occasional doubles partner.
“It’s awesome,” said Nickels, who will be making his second appearance at the state tournament. “The difference between the loss and the wins was all mental. He’s a really good friend and I’m happy to play him in the finals. He’s a good player and he played well.”
After Nickels won the first set, Oakley picked up his game. He was serving for the second set when Nickels broke and eventually forced a tiebreaker, which he won 7-4 to ice the match.
“It was a fun match to play in,” said Oakley, a junior who won a state doubles championship in 2019. “We’ve been hitting buddies for a while now. I drive down to Johnson City to play and we know each other. It’s tough to take today. I don’t feel like I really left it all out there today. I’m hoping I can get more motivated next year and just want it more.”
Patel and Haddadin won a pair of straight-set matches, eventually topping Greeneville’s Brayden Kennedy and Jackson Weems 6-2, 6-1 in the final.
“It’s going to be a fun time,” Haddadin said about going to state. “Play our best tennis, play good with each other and see how far we can go.”
In the girls’ doubles final, Knox and McBride beat Tennessee High’s Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs, the District 1 champs, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.
Nickels, Haddadin and Patel won the District 1 championships on these same courts just last week. But McBride and Knox left the district tournament as runners-up after losing to Fielitz and Ellyson.
They got their revenge on Monday, taking the region’s biggest match.
“It feels pretty awesome,” Knox said.
The Science Hill boys and girls teams are still alive in the team competition as well. Both will play host to Farragut n Friday at 6:30 in the sectionals with a bid in the state semifinals on the line.
In the girls’ singles competition Monday, Dobyns-Bennett’s Willa Rogers made quick work of two opponents, winning the championship without losing a game.
Rogers beat Morristown East’s Kathryn Hall in the semifinals and Sevier County’s Haleigh Latta for the championship. Both matches ended 6-0, 6-0 and they were both over quickly.
“I was pleased with how I played today,” said Rogers, who will play at Liberty University next year. “I was a little surprised with how it went, but it was the best possible scenario so I was happy.”