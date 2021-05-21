There’s going to be a lot of Science Hill tennis played at the TSSAA state tournament next week in Murfreesboro.
The Hilltoppers boys’ and girls’ teams both earned state berths Friday night by steamrolling Farragut in sectional matches at Pete Zannis Tennis Center. Both matches ended up 4-0.
The Large School team tennis tournament begins Tuesday at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.
“It’s a sweet treat for sure,” Science Hill girls’ coach Erin Williams said. “The girls were on top of their game today. We were ready and we needed to be.”
The girls match was especially lopsided with Farragut getting only three games in the four matches that scored.
At No. 2 singles, Lea McBride won 6-0, 6-0, while her teammates Allie Knox (No. 1), Josi Reid (No. 3) and Lexi Bryan (No. 4) all won while giving up one game. Armita Kordamiri was up a set at No. 5 when the match ended.
“I told them before we went out there to put their blinders on and do what they need to do for their team,” Williams said. “And they did.”
The boys’ shutout was closer, but it was a sweep no matter how you looked at it.
“You never really know exactly how it’s going to go, especially with tennis,” Science Hill coach Kelly Lane said. “With how good a team Farragut is we knew it was going to be tough.”
Griffen Nickels got things off to a good start with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Om Patel, at No. 2, won 6-0, 6-2.
The match at No. 4 was the one that turned the tide for the Hilltoppers. Farragut’s Will Brown jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set before Arshaam Kordamiri stormed back for a 7-5 win. He capped his match by winning the second set 6-1.
“That’s huge,” Lane said. “That’s all the momentum in the world.”
Meanwhile, Daniel Haddadin was closing out his match at No. 3 for a 6-3, 6-3 win and the Hilltoppers earned their second consecutive state tournament appearance. There was no tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jackson Temple was ahead 3-1 in the third set at No. 5 when Science Hill cinched the match.
“It feels great,” Lane said. “This is not something we’re going to take for granted, especially after a season when no one got to play. We talked about that. No matter what happened tonight, we had a lot to be thankful for.
“This is a credit to the players and how much work they put in. It’s a credit to their local coaches at Blackthorn and Johnson City Country Club. Those are the coaches that put in the work for the majority of the year. We get them here for a couple months. We’re a byproduct of their success and I’m glad we’re able to work together.”
Nickels had already clinched a spot in the state singles tournament, while Haddadin and Patel qualified in boys’ doubles and Knox and McBride qualified in girls’ doubles.
“It’s going to be a special week,” Williams said.